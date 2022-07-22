Timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, from their first sneaky kiss to effusive social media tributes

Zendaya Y Tom Holland They were nicknamed “the Perfect Match“long before they came to light Photos in which they shared a sneaky kiss In fact, it all started when they were cast alongside each other in the lead roles of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom as Peter Parker and Zendaya as Michelle Jones (MJ). Now they are a full-fledged couple and we can no longer bear the tenderness they profess.

Can fans be blamed for wanting the couple to materialize for so long? After all, the various franchises of Spiderman they have a habit of giving rise to romances in real life. In the 2002 movie, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst created the iconic “backwards kiss” as Peter Parker and Mary-Jane (also MJ, go on!) and began dating soon after.

Although the couple broke up before their third (and last) film, Spider-Man 3, a new arachnid romance, in the form of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, soon took over. Andrew and Emma, ​​who also played the lead roles of Peter Parker and Mary-Jane (MJ) in the installment of The Amazing Spider-ManThey met in 2010 and officially broke up in 2015.

In the latest #TomDaya update, Zendaya posted a sweet birthday tribute to her man on Instagram, calling him “the one who makes me the happiest.” Not only do we sense their amazing connection online, Zendaya and Tom also have incredible chemistry on screen, as evidenced in her most recent movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, of 2021.

As if that were not enough, we have also gathered all the What we know about the timeline of their courtship so far, since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming until the adorable tribute to Tom for his birthday.

July 2016: Zendaya and Tom Holland joined the cast of Spider-Man: home coming

Tom takes on his biggest role to date as Peter Parker, who develops spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Unlike previous Spider-Man adaptations, this film emphasizes the protagonist’s teenage conflicts including his relationship with his classmate Michelle (played by Zendaya).

The couple begins to sneak into each other’s Instagram

Tom shared a nice (if slightly blurry) snapshot of him, Zendaya, and one of their friends on Instagram with the caption, “Summer Sunday.”