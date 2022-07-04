Timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship

If the Internet and the fan communities appreciate something, it is the rumor mill and the magic of seeing a suspicion confirmed; sauces with which to dip bread and scrape down the gossip plate until there is not a single detail left unrevealed under the light of the operating room with which we scrutinize the lives of celebrities. One of the stories that has aroused interest in the last two years is the affair between Tom Holland and Zendaya.

It is without a doubt, one of the fashionable couples in the panorama of stars very young Hollywood, and since each one has millions of fans, we are talking about many people with their eyes fixed on each photograph in which Zendaya and Tom walk the dog together, disheveled and with the face of having the worst hangover of his life. It is obvious that they love each other, they want each other, they like each other even snoring. They just bought their first house together.

What name would be the most suitable for this couple of heart climbers? Tomdaya? Zenholland? There is no limit to the ridiculous in our semantic inventiveness, nor is there, it seems, for the level of shipping and glances that these two have sent each other in the last two years. We go through all the sauces at cruising speed and the timeline of their relationship.

How did your story begin?

It is not possible to determine if before the filming of ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’, the first of the new trilogy, these two lovebirds had crossed paths at galas and soirees in the film industry to launch a first shippeo. Probably yes, considering that the two are part of the most respected and famous group of young actors on planet Earth. Tomdaya was then a mythological creature, rather than a palpable reality.

What is known for sure is that in that shoot, between shots of Tom Holland rescuing old women and kittens from trees, they must have hit it off and start talking. We are in 2016. In 2017 the film was released, with unprecedented public success. Their on-screen chemistry breaks through ceiling after ceiling, and fans, of course, love confirming that Zendaya could perform in a zebra poop costume if she wanted to. She would not care, because she would make a piece of paper.

By then, the rumors raised little foam, although there were some. In July 2016, the first photograph of the two together outside the set appeared on Instagram.. An image that brings together all the keys to a summer salseo: heatwave, fresh water (we hope that Tom, the eternal adolescent, did not have the grace to pee) and a stranger in discord crossing the shot; the girl who, in all likelihood, saved them from spreading a rumor that would have hastened events. If the two of them had been alone, 400 newspaper covers would have claimed what was then not even a rumor in the wind: “They’re together. Has he, sweet Tom, shown her the cobwebs of his?”

The Hollywood Reporter took him months later on the cover, together. Zendaya said she felt very honored to pose with her film partner, “Spiderman himself”. It was not the only photograph in which the two pretended without pretending to be delighted to have met. They took them out again glued on the red carpet of the Comic Conand later, in the the mtv awards.

The river is not that it sounded, it is that it moved a tidal wave of pure rumors, until thanks to an undisclosed source, People magazine released it without hot cloths: “They started seeing each other while filming Spider-Man. They have been very careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they have gone on vacation and try to spend as much time together as possible.”

When asked, both interpreters they railed at the excuse that it wouldn’t work even in their own movies. “We are only friends”. They also joked in alternate tweets and Instagram posts to fortify their argument. Zendaya wrote: “Wait wait… My favorite is when they say we’re going on vacation together. HA! I haven’t been on vacation in years!” Holland replied, “@Zendaya does the press tour count?”