Time’s 100 Most Influential

Time magazine published the Time 100, a list that honors the most influential people of the year. Celebrities include Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, Quinta Brunson and Kris Jenner. As well as a Colombian, a Chilean, among Latinos and the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

Accompanying each photograph of the 100, another public figure wrote the description of each of the highlights. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote a tribute to Oprah Winfrey. She called it a global “common denominator” for the way her projects prompt others to think critically about how to improve society.

David Vélez, CEO and co-creator of Nubank / EFE

The magazine categorized the characters into: Artists, Innovators, Titans, Leaders, Icons, and Pioneers. There is only one Colombian on the list. This is David Vélez, CEO and co-creator of Nubank. A writing by President Iván Duque describes it as:

Any leader aspires to make the planet a better place. It has been done by David Vélez, a 40-year-old businessman and philanthropist from Medellín, Colombia

The leaders Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez also appear, co-founders of the Roundtable for Life and pioneers in Colombia of the Just Cause for Abortion, two civil organizations that seek to reduce the barriers to access to Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy.

There is one more Latino on the list and it is the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric. United States President Joe Biden is present with a description of Bill Clinton; while the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky has a Biden description and the Russian Vladimir Putin has a description of his opponent Alexei Navalni.

Below is the complete list separated into each of the categories:

artists

Simu-liu

Andrew Garfield

Zoe Kravitz

sarah jessica parker

amanda seyfried

fifth brunson

Pete Davidson

channing tatum

nathan chen

Mila Kunis

jeremy strong

faith ring

ariana debose

Jasmine Sullivan

Michael R Jackson

innovators

Zendaya

Taika Waititi

Miranda Lambert

Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls

joseph wardle

michelle zauner

Demna

Timnit Gebru

Mike Cannon-Brookes

Beautiful Bajaria

Sevgil Musaieva

Francis Kere

david velez

Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy

titans

tim cook

Oprah Winfrey

Cristina Lagarde

Michelle Yeoh

Gautam Adani

kris-jenner

andy jassy

sally rooney

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Sam Bankman-fried

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan

Elizabeth Alexander

David Zaslav

leaders

Mia Mottley

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ketanji Brown Jackson

joe beg

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

rum desantis

Joe Biden

Yoon Suk-yeol

Vladimir Putin

Olaf Scholz

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Kevin McCarthy

Karuna Nundy

abiy ahmed

Kyrsten Synema

Gabriel Boric

khurram parvez

leticia james

Valeriy zaluzhnyy

Lynn Fitch

Bandial of Umar Ata

sun chunlan

icons

Mary J Blige

Dmitry Muratov

isa rae

Keanu Reeves

Adele

Rafael Nadal

maya lin

John Batista

Nadine Smith

Peng Shuai

hoda kamosh

pioneers

Candace Parker

frances haugen

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Sonia Guajajara

Stephane Bancel

emily oster

Valerie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai

eileen gu

Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo

Nan Goldin

Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni

emmet schelling

Cristina Villarreal Velasquez and Ana Cristina Gonzalez Velez

Gregory L. Robinson

