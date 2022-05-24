Time’s 100 Most Influential
Time magazine published the Time 100, a list that honors the most influential people of the year. Celebrities include Oprah Winfrey, Mila Kunis, Quinta Brunson and Kris Jenner. As well as a Colombian, a Chilean, among Latinos and the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.
Accompanying each photograph of the 100, another public figure wrote the description of each of the highlights. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote a tribute to Oprah Winfrey. She called it a global “common denominator” for the way her projects prompt others to think critically about how to improve society.
The magazine categorized the characters into: Artists, Innovators, Titans, Leaders, Icons, and Pioneers. There is only one Colombian on the list. This is David Vélez, CEO and co-creator of Nubank. A writing by President Iván Duque describes it as:
Any leader aspires to make the planet a better place. It has been done by David Vélez, a 40-year-old businessman and philanthropist from Medellín, Colombia
The leaders Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez also appear, co-founders of the Roundtable for Life and pioneers in Colombia of Just Cause for Abortion, two civil organizations that seek to reduce the barriers to access to Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy.
There is one more Latino on the list and it is the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric. United States President Joe Biden is present with a description of Bill Clinton; while the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky has a Biden description and the Russian Vladimir Putin has a description of his opponent Alexei Navalni.
Below is the complete list separated into each of the categories:
artists
- Simu-liu
- Andrew Garfield
- Zoe Kravitz
- sarah jessica parker
- amanda seyfried
- fifth brunson
- Pete Davidson
- channing tatum
- nathan chen
- Mila Kunis
- jeremy strong
- faith ring
- ariana debose
- Jasmine Sullivan
- Michael R Jackson
innovators
- Zendaya
- Taika Waititi
- Miranda Lambert
- Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
- joseph wardle
- michelle zauner
- Demna
- Timnit Gebru
- Mike Cannon-Brookes
- Beautiful Bajaria
- Sevgil Musaieva
- Francis Kere
- david velez
- Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy
titans
- tim cook
- Oprah Winfrey
- Cristina Lagarde
- Michelle Yeoh
- Gautam Adani
- kris-jenner
- andy jassy
- sally rooney
- Hwang Dong-hyuk
- Sam Bankman-fried
- Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
- Elizabeth Alexander
- David Zaslav
leaders
- Mia Mottley
- Volodymyr Zelensky
- Ketanji Brown Jackson
- joe beg
- Xi Jinping
- Ursula von der Leyen
- rum desantis
- Joe Biden
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- Vladimir Putin
- Olaf Scholz
- Samia Suluhu Hassan
- Kevin McCarthy
- Karuna Nundy
- abiy ahmed
- Kyrsten Synema
- Gabriel Boric
- khurram parvez
- leticia james
- Valeriy zaluzhnyy
- Lynn Fitch
- Bandial of Umar Ata
- sun chunlan
icons
- Mary J Blige
- Dmitry Muratov
- isa rae
- Keanu Reeves
- Adele
- Rafael Nadal
- maya lin
- John Batista
- Nadine Smith
- Peng Shuai
- hoda kamosh
pioneers
- Candace Parker
- frances haugen
- Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
- Sonia Guajajara
- Stephane Bancel
- emily oster
- Valerie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
- eileen gu
- Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
- Nan Goldin
- Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
- emmet schelling
- Cristina Villarreal Velasquez and Ana Cristina Gonzalez Velez
- Gregory L. Robinson
