Times of all matches

The Qatar World Cup 2022, To date, the only one played in winter, it has divided the clubs’ season into two halves. Since November 20, the world Cupwhich started with the opening match; Qatar – Ecuador, at the Al Bayt Stadiumwhere for the first time in history the hosts started with defeat (0-2).

After the inaugural match, the final phase of the worldwhich takes place every four years. The Al Bayt Stadium is located in the city of Al Khor and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators. It will also be where one of the semifinals takes place, but not the final.

France is the current championwho took the title in Russia 2018. the athletic Antoine Griezmann lead the selection Didier Deschamps, that has an exceptional group of footballers, such as Kylian Mbappé, Dembelé or Eat.

The Spain of Luis Enrique it’s in the Group Ewhich he shares with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan. At the controls of the Asturian coach, the team has been classified as first of her group for this World Cupreached Eurocup semifinals and has been in the two UEFA Nations League Final Four.

Definitely, Brazil and Argentina They are two of the great favorites. The canarinha has Neymar junior as leader, waiting to recover from his injury, followed by other great footballers like Vinicius Junior, Antony, Fabinho, Casemiro, Gabriel Jesus… by the albiceleste team, Leo Messi leads those of scaloni.

group stage started on November 20 with the aforementioned opening game that will be Qatar against Ecuador. The extension of this first part of the World Cup will last until December 2, with four daily games.

The round of 16 will be played immediately after, from December 3 to 6. Spain stayed in this instance in the past World Cup in Russiawhen he lost to the locals in the penalty shootout.

In this edition, the Spanish selection started off on the right foot after defeating 7-0 Costa Rica. In the second game, Germany He arrived wanting to demonstrate after having lost in his debut against Japan. After a disputed match, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The Japanese team will be the last rival of Luis Enrique’s team in the group stage.

Yes, there will be rest days until the start of the quarterfinals, which will be played on December 9 and 10. the two semifinals they will take place on December 13 and 14; while the world Cup It will culminate in the third-fourth place matchup on December 17 and the grand finale on December 18.

Qatar 2022 World Cup groups

GROUP A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

B GROUP

England, Iran, United States, Wales

GROUP C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

GROUP D

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

GROUP E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

GROUP F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

GROUP H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Next matches of the group stage of the World Cup

Tuesday November 29

Ecuador – Senegal (A, 3rd round), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Netherlands – Qatar (A, matchday 3), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Iran – United States (B, matchday 3), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Wales – England (B, matchday 3), at 20:00. La1 from TVE, RTVE Play and Gol Mundial (57), from Movistar Plus.

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia – France (D, matchday 3), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Australia – Denmark (D, matchday 3), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Poland – Argentina (C, matchday 3), at 20:00. La1 from TVE, RTVE Play and Gol Mundial (57), from Movistar Plus.

Saudi Arabia – Mexico (C, matchday 3), at 8:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Thursday December 1

Croatia – Belgium (F, 3rd day), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Canada – Morocco (F, 3rd day), at 4:00 p.m. La1 from TVE, RTVE Play and Gol Mundial (57), from Movistar Plus.

Japan – Spain (E, 3rd day), at 20:00. La1 from TVE, RTVE Play and Gol Mundial (57), from Movistar Plus.

Costa Rica – Germany (E, 3rd round), at 8:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Friday December 2

South Korea – Portugal (H, 3rd day), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Ghana – Uruguay (H, 3rd day), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Serbia – Switzerland (G, 3rd day), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus.

Cameroon – Brazil (G, 3rd round), at 20:00. La1 from TVE, RTVE Play and Gol Mundial (57), from Movistar Plus.

Saturday December 3

1st round of 16 match (1st of A against 2nd of B), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

2nd round of 16 match (1st of C against 2nd of D), at 8:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Sunday December 4

3rd round of 16 match (1st of D against 2nd of C), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

4th round of 16 match (1st of B against 2nd of A), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Monday December 5

5th round of 16 match (1st of E against 2nd of F), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

6th round of 16 match (1st of G against 2nd of H), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Tuesday December 6

7th round of 16 match (1st of F against 2nd of E), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

8th round of 16 match (1st of H against 2nd of G), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Four games, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Friday December 9

1st match of the quarterfinals (winner of the 5th match of the round of 16 vs. the winner of the 6th), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Two matches, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Quarterfinal Match 2 (Winner of Round of 16 Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Two matches, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Saturday December 10

Quarterfinal Match 3 (Winner of Round of 16 Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8), at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Two matches, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Quarterfinal Match 4 (Winner of Round of 16 Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Two matches, also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play, pending definition

Tuesday December 13

1st Semi-Final Match (Winner of 1st Quarter-Final Match vs. Winner of 2nd), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play

Wednesday December 14

2nd semifinal match (winner of 3rd quarterfinal match vs. winner of 4th), at 20:00. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play

Saturday December 17

3rd and 4th place, at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Also on La1 of TVE and RTVE Play in the event that Spain plays it

Sunday December 18

Final, at 4:00 p.m. World Goal (57), from Movistar Plus. Also on La1 on TVE and RTVE Play

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup end?

The World Cup in Qatar 2022 ends on Sunday, December 18, with the final to be played at 4:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The World Cup in Qatar 2022 it will be possible to see in Spain by different sources. RTVE will give it completely open, in the case of the matches of the Spanish team (by La1 and RTVE Play) as well as in the duel Ecuador – Qatar inaugural.

In addition, the national channel will broadcast the France – Denmark on the 26th, the Wales -England on the 29th, the Poland – Argentina on Wednesday, November 30, the Croatia – Belgium from December 1 and Cameroon – Brazil on December 2, all of them from the group stage.

However, to see the full 64 matches of the world championship, you will have to access World Goal (dial 57)the bet of Mediapro for this competition, through the Movistar Plus platform.

You can follow all the information regarding to the Worldcup and its parties, including from Spain live, for Sports World website.