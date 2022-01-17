Sports

timetable, live TV, streaming, predictions

Potapova-Giorgi
Camila Giorgi

Potapova-Giorgi is a match valid for the first round of the Australian Open: news, analysis, predictions, live TV and streaming.

First official meeting of 2022 for Camila Giorgi. The Italian tennis player decided at the last moment to skip the preparatory tournaments for the Australian Open and for this reason there are doubts about her physical condition. The hope is that the personalized workouts made to get ready for the appointment went well, because if in shape Camila Giorgi has the ball speed and the shots to get rid of the youngest opponent without too many problems.

Anastasija Potapova, Russian tennis player born in 2001 from Saratov, is currently positioned at number 67 in the WTA ranking. The draw could have been easier for Camila Giorgi. However, Potapova has so far not met the expectations of what was shown in the youth circuit where she had managed to conquer two victories at the French Open in 2016 and 2017, one at Wimbledon in 2016 and one at the US Open in 2015.

Where to see Potapova-Giorgi live on TV and streaming

Camila Giorgi
© ️LaPresse

The Potapova-Giorgi match will be played starting at 01.00 on Field number 6.

The Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV, visible to Sky subscribers. Eurosport is also available in streaming for DAZN subscribers. All matches of the Australian Open will also be visible on Discovery +. Subscribing to the subscription costs 29.99 euros, only for the first year. Or € 3.99 per month, with automatic renewal at the same price each month unless canceled before the renewal date. Discovery + is also available on the platform TIMVision. Finally, it can also be purchased for those who are already customers of Amazon Prime.

Giorgi winning on… Instagram

Anastasia Potapova is very active on Instagram, where she continuously posts shots of her private life. The challenge of the followers, however, clearly wins Camila Giorgi, followed by 521 thousand profiles against the “only” 92 thousand of the beautiful Russian tennis player.

The prediction

Giorgi, if physically integrated, will have no problem beating Potapova: the hope for all Italian fans is that he can prevail in two sets.

