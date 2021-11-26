timetables and complete program. How to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Friday 26 November, a day full of events to follow. The weekend of the winter sports and with the Azzurri who will want to do well in the individual disciplines to make their mark.

In the foreground then the Davis Cup. There will be the debut of Italy in the final stages and Jannik Sinner he will lead a team that throws down the gauntlet to the United States for a major success in qualifying for the quarter-finals.

On stage then the draw for the playoffs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberto Mancini’s national team will be among these teams and is also confident in help from luck. Speaking of world championship pass, to follow the Italbasket that will play against Russia and will want to prove their worth, like theOlimpia Milano in the Euroleague. This and much more in a rich and succulent menu.

Right away the complete program and how to follow the single event on TV:

SPORT CALENDAR ON TV TODAY (FRIDAY 26 NOVEMBER)

01.00 Table Tennis, World Championships Finals 2021: fourth day – No TV coverage and streaming.

06.00 Sledging, Nations Cup: Sochi stage – No TV coverage and streaming.

09.00 Curling, European Championships: Italy-Sweden (men’s semifinal 1) – EuroSport and streaming on Curling Channel

09.45 Football, A-League: Western United-Perth Glory – Live stream on DAZN.

10.00 Skeleton, World Cup in Igls: men’s competition – Live streaming on ibsf.org.

10.00 Cross-country skiing, World Cup in Ruka: Men / women sprint in Ruka, qualifications – Live streaming on Eurosport Player Discovery +.

10.45 Short track, World Cup in Dordrecht: qualifications – Live streaming on ISU YouTube channel.

11.00 Nordic Combined, World Cup in Ruka: Gundersen HS142 male – Live TV on Eurosport2, live streaming on Eurosport Player Discovery +, NOW and on DAZN.

11.30 Figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup in Sochi: Men’s short program – Live TV on RaiSport; live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player Discovery +.

11.30 Snowboard, World Cup at Secret Garden: test male / female, qualifiers – No TV coverage and streaming.

12.30 Cross-country skiing, World Cup in Ruka: Male / female sprint, final phase – Live TV on Eurosport2, RaiSport, live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player Discovery +, NOW and on DAZN.

13.30 Figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup in Sochi: Rhythm dance – Live TV on RaiSport; live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, Discovery +.

13.30 Curling, Europeans: Scotland-Norway (men’s semi-final 2) – Streamed on Curling Channel

13.30 Chess, World Cup: Carlsen-Nepomniachtchi (first game) – Live streaming on chess.com.

14.00 Judo, Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi: first day – Live streaming on Eurosport Player Discovery +.

14.30 Skeleton, World Cup in Igls: women’s competition – Live streaming on ibsf.org.

15.00 Football, Italian Spring Championship: Naples-Lecce – Live TV on Sportitalia, live streaming on the Sportitalia website.

15.10 Nordic Combined, World Cup in Ruka: 5 km men – Live TV on Eurosport2, live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, NOW and on DAZN.

15.30 Ski Jumping, World Cup a Nizhny Tagil: HS97 female – Live TV on Eurosport2, live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, NOW and on DAZN.

16.00 Tennis, Davis Cup: Italy-USA – Live TV on SuperTennis, live streaming on supertennis.tv.

16.00 Tennis, Davis Cup: Serbia-Austria – Live streaming on SuperTenniX (SuperTennis digital platform).

16.00 Tennis, Davis Cup: Spain-Ecuador – Live streaming on SuperTenniX (SuperTennis digital platform).

16.00 Figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup in Sochi: Short program for artistic couples – Live TV on RaiSport, live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player Discovery +.

17.00 Football, 2022 World Cup Qualification Playoff Draw – Live TV on Rai2, Rai2 HD (502), live streaming on RaiPlay, FIFA.com, Official UEFA YouTube Channel.

17.00 Basketball, 2023 World Cup Qualifiers: Russia-Italy – Live TV on SkySport Arena (204) and streaming on SkyGo and Now

17.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup in Ruka: HS142 male, qualifications – Live TV on Eurosport 1, live streaming on Eurosport Player Discovery +, NOW and on DAZN.

17.25 Figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup in Sochi: Women’s short program – Live TV on RaiSport, live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player Discovery +.

17.30 Women’s football, 2023 World Cup qualifiers: Italy-Switzerland – Live TV on Rai2, live streaming on RaiPlay.

18.00 Curling, Europeans: Final for the women’s bronze – Streaming on Curling Channel

18.00 Football, Serie B: Crotone-Vicenza – Live TV on Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 252, live streaming on SkyGo, NOW, DAZN and on the app. by Helbiz.

19.00 Swimming, International Swimming League: Match 16 (second part) – Live TV on Sky Sport Action (206), live streaming on SkyGo and NOW.

19.00 Basketball, Euroleague: Red Star-Unics Kazan – Live streaming on Eleven Sports.

20.00 Basketball, Euroleague: Monaco-Lyon Vileurbanne – Live streaming on Eleven Sports.

20.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup a Lake Louise: Men’s Downhill – Live TV on Eurosport1, RaiSport, live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player Discovery +, NOW and on DAZN.

20.30 5-a-side football, Serie A: Sandro Abate Avellino – Napoli Futsal – Live streaming on Futsal Tv.

20.30 5-a-side football, Serie A: Feldi Eboli-Matera – Live streaming on Futsal TV.

20.30 5-a-side football, Serie A: Polistena-Aniene – Live streaming on Futsal Tv.

20.30 Football, Serie B: Lecce-Ternana – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport 252, live streaming on SkyGo, NOW, DAZN and on the app. by Helbiz.

20.30 Basketball, Euroleague: Olimpia Milano-Olympiakos – Live TV on Sky Sport Arena (204), live streaming on SkyGo, NOW and Eleven Sports.

20.30 Football, Bundesliga: Stuttgart-Mainz – Live TV on Sky Sport Football (203), live streaming on SkyGo and NOW.

20.45 Football, Serie A: Cagliari-Salernitana – Live TV on Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 251, on SkyGo, NOW and on DAZN.

21.00 Basketball, Euroleague: Barcelona-Zalgiris Kaunas – Live streaming on Eleven Sports.

21.00 Football, Liga: Athletic Bilbao-Granada – Live streaming on DAZN.

21.00 Football, Championship: West Bromwich Albion-Nottingham Forest – Live streaming on DAZN.

21.30 Basketball, NBA: Los Angeles Clippers-Detroit Pistons – No TV and streaming coverage.

