timetables and complete program. How to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Friday 21 January 2022, will be on the scene different sport: the tennis with the Australian Open, the football with Serie A, Serie B, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Premier League, the basketball with NBA and EuroLeague, the 5-a-side football with the Europeans, the rugby with the Challenge Cup, and the winter sports with the World Cup races of Alpine skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, ski freestyle And sledding. There will also be the 4 Continents of figure skating, the European Cup of freestyle skiing, the junior / under 20 World Cup of skeleton and the European Cup of Alpine skiing.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (FRIDAY 21 JANUARY)

01.00 Tennis, Australian Open – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

(Camila Giorgi against the Australian Ashleigh Barty 4th match from 1.00, but not before 9.00, Matteo Berrettini against the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz 3rd match from 1.00 e Lorenzo Sonego against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 2nd match from 1.00)

01.30 NBA Basketball, Regular Season: New York Knicks-New Orleans Pelicans – Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now

01.30 NBA Basketball, Regular Season: Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Go, Now

09.00 Luge, World Cup: Nations Cup St. Moritz – fil-luge.org

09.00 Skeleton, Junior / under 20 World Championships: Igls women’s competition – ibsf.org

09.30 Alpine skiing, European Cup: 1st round men’s slalom Vaujany – No TV / streaming coverage

10.40 Freestyle skiing, World Cup: first qual. men’s and women’s skicross – No tv / streaming coverage

11.00 Freestyle skiing, European Cup: men’s and women’s slopestyle Alpe d’Huez – No TV / streaming coverage

11.15 Figure skating, 4 Continents: men’s individual short program – Eurosport Player

11.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: Kitzbuehel men’s downhill – RaiSport + HD, Eurosport2, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

11.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: second timed women’s downhill race Cortina – Eurosport Player

12.30 Alpine skiing, European Cup: 1st round men’s slalom Vaujany – No TV / streaming coverage

12.35 Freestyle skiing, World Cup: second qual. men’s and women’s skicross – No tv / streaming coverage

12.45 Freestyle skiing, European Cup: men’s and women’s ski cross Lenk – No TV / streaming coverage

13.30 Skeleton, Junior / under 20 World Championships: Igls men’s competition – ibsf.org

2.15pm Biathlon, World Cup: 15 km ind. women Anterselva – RaiSport + HD, Eurosport1, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

15.50 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS142 Men Qualifiers Titisee – Eurosport1, Eurosport Player

5.15pm Figure skating, 4 Continents: free dance on ice – Eurosport Player

17.30 5-a-side football, European Championships: Russia-Slovakia – uefa.tv

18.00 Basketball, EuroLeague: CSKA Moscow-Milan – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Go, Now, Eleven Sports

18.30 Basketball, EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes-Panathinaikos – Eleven Sports

20.30 Basketball, EuroLeague: Baskonia Vitoria-Bayern Munich – Eleven Sports

20.30 Five-a-side football, European Championships: Poland-Croatia – uefa.tv

20.30 Football, Serie B: Parma-Frosinone – DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252, Sky Go, Now

20.30 Football, Bundesliga: Eintracht-Arminia – Sky Sport Action, Sky Go, Now

20.45 Football, Serie A: Verona-Bologna – DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now

21.00 Football, LaLiga: Espanyol-Betis – DAZN

21.00 Football, Premier League: Watford-Norwich – Sky Sport Football, Sky Go, Now

21.00 Basketball, EuroLeague: Asvel Villeurbane-Stella Rossa – Eleven Sports

21.00 Rugby, Challenge Cup: Lyon-Benetton – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Go, Now, epcr.tv

