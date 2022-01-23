timetables and complete program. How to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Saturday 22nd January 2022, will be on the scene different sport: the tennis with the Australian Open, the football with Serie A and the African Cup, the basketball with the NBA and Serie A, the 5-a-side football with the Europeans, the cyclocross with the World Cup, the cycling with the Classica Comunitat Valenciana and the winter sports with the World Cup races for Alpine skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, ski freestyle, sledding And natural sledding. There will also be the 4 Continents of figure skating, the junior / under 23 World Cup of bob, the European Open Junior Championships of biathlon and the Junior World Cup of speed skating.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SUNDAY 23 JANUARY)

01.00 Tennis, Australian Open – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

(Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta 5th match from 1.00, but with 4th match at 9.00, Bolelli / Fognini against Murray / Soares 3rd match from 1.00)

01.00 NBA Basketball, Regular Season: Milwaukee Bucks-Sacramento Kings – Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now

09.00 Natural sledding, World Cup: 1st double round Vatra Dornei – No TV / streaming coverage

09.30 Natural sledding, World Cup: 1st round women’s single Vatra Dornei – No tv / streaming coverage

09.40 Speed ​​skating, Junior World Cup: second day – No TV / streaming coverage

09.40 Luge, World Cup: 1st women’s single round St. Moritz – fil-luge.org

10.00 Bob, Junior / Under 23 World Championships: Bob a 2 female – No TV / streaming coverage

10.00 Bob, Junior / under 23 World Championships: men’s 4-a-side bob – No TV / streaming coverage

10.30 Biathlon, European Open Junior: 10 km women’s pursuit – No TV / streaming coverage

10.30 Natural sledding, World Cup: 2nd round double Vatra Dornei – No TV / streaming coverage

10.45 Figure skating, 4 Continents: men’s individual free program – Eurosport Player

11.10 Luge, World Cup: 2nd round women’s singles St. Moritz – fil-luge.org

11.15 Natural toboggan, World Cup: 2nd round women’s single Vatra Dornei – No TV / streaming coverage

11.45 Alpine skiing, World Cup: Cortina women’s super-G – Rai2, Eurosport2, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

12.10 Biathlon, World Cup: men’s 4 × 7.5 km relay – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

12.30 Football, Serie A: Cagliari-Fiorentina – DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now

12.40 Cycling, Classic Valencian Community: La Nucia-Valencia (175 km) – 2.15 pm YouTube SportPublic TV

13.00 Luge, World Cup: St. Moritz team relay – fil-luge.org

13.00 Freestyle skiing, World Cup: men’s and women’s ski cross – Eurosport Player

13.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: men’s downhill – RaiSport + HD, Eurosport2, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

13.40 Cyclocross, Hoogerheide World Cup: elite women – RaiSportWeb1, Eurosport Player

14.00 Biathlon, European Open Junior: 12.5 km men’s pursuit – No TV / streaming coverage

14.30 5-a-side football, European Championships: Serbia-Ukraine – uefa.tv

14.30 Five-a-side football, European Championships: Portugal-Netherlands – uefa.tv

15.00 Football, Serie A: Napoli-Salernitana – DAZN

15.00 Football, Serie A: Spezia-Sampdoria – DAZN

15.00 Football, Serie A: Turin-Sassuolo – DAZN

15.05 Cyclocross, Hoogerheide World Cup: elite men – RaiSportWeb1, Eurosport Player

3.15pm Biathlon, World Cup: 12.5 km female mass start – RaiSport + HD, Eurosport1, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS142 men Titisee – Eurosport1, Eurosport Player

16.30 Figure skating, 4 Continents: gala – Eurosport Player

17.00 Basketball, Serie A: Brindisi-Virtus Bologna – Eurosport Player, discovery +

17.00 Football, Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso-Gabon – Eurosport Player, discovery +

18.00 Football, Serie A: Empoli-Rome – DAZN

20.00 Football, Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria-Tunisia – Eurosport2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

8.45 pm Basket, Serie A: Brescia-Sassari – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, discovery +

20.45 Football, Serie A: Milan-Juventus – DAZN

Photo: LaPresse