timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Friday 4 February, a day full of sport awaits us. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony and in the meantime the competitions continue, even if no medals are awarded. Do not miss the three cycling races of the week (Saudi Tour, Etoile de Besseges, Vuelta Valenciana), the tennis tournaments (between Cordoba, Montpellier and Pune) and golf.

To follow some foreign football in the evening and above all the highly anticipated return to the race of Marcell Jacobs, engaged on 60 meters in Berlin. There is also space for the basketball Euroleague, the semi-finals of the 5-a-side football European Championships, the Six Nations Under 20 rugby and much more.

Beijing 2022 Olympics, calendar Friday 4 February: program, schedules, TV, streaming

Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, all the times of the sporting events scheduled for today Friday 4 February, the related TV and streaming schedule.

SPORT CALENDAR ON TV TODAY (FRIDAY 4 FEBRUARY)

FRIDAY 4 FEBRUARY:

06.00 GOLF (DP World Tour) – Ras al Khaimah Championship, second round (live streaming on Golf Tv)

06.00 GOLF (Asian Tour) – Saudi International, second round (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

08.30 TENNIS – ATP 250 Pune, quarter-finals (live TV on Supertennis; live streaming on supertennis.tv). Musetti-Majchrzak (08.30), Travaglia-Ymer (fourth meeting from 08.30)

09.00 FENCING (World Cup) – Men’s sword in Sochi, preliminary rounds (live TV / streaming is not planned)

10.00 FENCING (World Cup) – Women’s sword in Barcelona, ​​preliminary rounds (live TV / streaming is not planned)

11.00 CYCLING – Saudi Tour, fourth stage: Winter Park-Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid (live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +)

12.30 TENNIS – ATP 250 Montpellier, quarter-finals (live TV on Supertennis; live streaming on supertennis.tv)

12.55 CYCLING – Etoile de Besseges, third stage: Besseges-Besseges (live TV / streaming is not planned)

13.15 CYCLING – Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, third stage: Alicante-Antenas del Maigmò (live TV on Eurosport 2 from 4.00 pm; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, Now Tv, DAZN from 16.00)

14.00 WOMEN’S HANDBALL (Italian Cup, quarter-finals) – Pontinia-Casalgrande Padana (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

14.30 FOOTBALL (Spring Championship) – Inter-Sampdoria (live TV on Sportitalia 60; live streaming on sportitalia.com)

14.30 FOOTBALL (Spring Championship) – Cagliari-Empoli (live TV on Sportitalia 61; live streaming on sportitalia.com)

16.00 HANDBALL (Coppa Italia, quarter-finals) – Conversano-Brixen (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

17.00 FOOTBALL 5 (European, semi-final) – Ukraine-Russia (live streaming on uefa.tv)

17.00 ATHLETICS (World Indoor Tour) – ISTAF Tour in Berlin. In competition Marcell Jacobs on 60 meters: drums at 6.15 pm, final at 7.35 pm (live TV on RaiSport; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.30 GOLF (PGA Tour) – AT&T Pebble Beach, second round (live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Golf Tv from 9.00 pm)

18.00 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – CSKA Moscow-Alba Berlin (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

18.30 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Anadolu Efes Istanbul-Lyon Villeurbanne (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, Eleven Sports)

18.30 TENNIS – ATP 250 Cordoba, quarter-finals (live TV on Supertennis; live streaming on supertennis.tv). Sonego-Ramos Vinolas (6.30 pm)

18.30 WOMEN’S HANDBALL (Coppa Italia, quarter-finals) – Mestrino-Cassano (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

19.00 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Zalgiris Kaunas-Unics Kazan (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

19.45 ICE HOCKEY (ICE Hockey League) – Bolzano-Salzburg (live TV / streaming is not planned)

20.00 FOOTBALL A 5 (European, semi-final) – Portugal-Spain (live streaming on uefa.tv)

20.30 FOOTBALL (German Bundesliga) – Hertha Berlin-Bochum (no live TV / streaming)

20.30 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Baskonia-Olympiakos (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

20.30 HANDBALL (Italian Cup, quarter-finals) – Pressano-Merano (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

20.30 WOMEN’S WATER POLO (Serie A1) – Roma-Florentia (live TV / streaming is not foreseen)

20.45 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Real Madrid-Zenit St. Petersburg (live TV on Sky Sport Action; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, Eleven Sports)

20.45 FOOTBALL (English Championship) – Birmingham-Sheffield United (live streaming on DAZN)

21.00 RUGBY (Six Nations Under 20) – France-Italy (live TV on Sky Sport Uno; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

21.00 RUGBY (Six Nations Under 20) – Scotland-England (live TV on Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

21.00 RUGBY (Six Nations Under 20) – Ireland-Wales (no live TV / streaming)

21.00 FOOTBALL (French Ligue 1) – Marseille-Angers (live TV on Sky Sport Football; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

21.00 FOOTBALL (Spanish Liga) – Getafe-Levante (live streaming on DAZN)

21.00 FOOTBALL (English FA Cup, round of 32) – Manchester United-Middlesbrough (live streaming on DAZN)

