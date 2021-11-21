timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport
Today, Sunday 21 November 2021, various sports will be on stage: the tennis with the ATP Finals, i engines with the F1 race and race 1 and Superbike race 2, the winter sports with alpine skiing, speed skating, curling, sledding and short track, the karate with the World Cup, the football with Serie A.
SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER)
02.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: warm up – No TV coverage
04.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: race 1 – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now
06.00 Parakarate, World Cup – No TV coverage
08.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: race 2 – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now, TV8, tv8.it
09.00 Curling, Lillehammer European Championships: Norway-Italy – No tv coverage
09.00 Bobsleigh, World Cup: two women’s bobsleigh Innsbruck – ibsf.org
09.50 Speed skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division B – No tv coverage
10.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 1st heat – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
10.55 Sledding, World Cup: Yanqing women’s singles – fil-luge.org
12.30 Football, Serie A: Sassuolo-Cagliari – DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now
1.00 pm Karate, World Championships: team finals – Sky Sport 256, Sky Go, Now, Youtube WKF
13.00 Freestyle, European Cup: men’s and women’s skicross Pitztal – No TV coverage
13.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 2nd round – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
13.30 Bobsleigh, World Cup: men’s four-legged bobsleigh in Innsbruck – ibsf.org
14.00 Short track, Debrecen World Cup – Eurosport 2 (14.30-17.20), Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU
14.00 Curling, Lillehammer Women’s European Championships: Estonia-Italy – No TV coverage
14.25 Sledding, World Cup: Yanqing team relay – fil-luge.org
14:30 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: Exhibition Gala – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 2
14.30 Tennis, ATP Finals: double final – Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Go, Now
15.00 F1, Qatar GP: race – Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SkyGo, Now, delayed 17.55 TV8, tv8.it
15.00 Football, Serie A: Bologna-Venice – DAZN
15.00 Football, Serie A: Salernitana-Sampdoria – DAZN
15.00 Speed skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division A – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU
16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS134 men Nizhny Tagil – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
17.00 Tennis, ATP Finals: Zverev-Medvedev – Rai 2, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Rai Play, Sky Go, Now
17.30 Basketball, Serie A: Milan-Treviso – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +
18.00 Football, Serie A: Inter-Napoli – DAZN
19.00 Curling, Lillehammer European Championships: Italy-Scotland – No tv coverage
20.00 Basketball, Serie A: Virtus Bologna-Brindisi – Eurosport Player, discovery +
20.45 Football, Serie A: Genoa-Rome – DAZN
Photo: Florent Gooden – LPS