timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER)

02.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: warm up – No TV coverage

04.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: race 1 – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now

06.00 Parakarate, World Cup – No TV coverage

08.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: race 2 – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now, TV8, tv8.it

09.00 Curling, Lillehammer European Championships: Norway-Italy – No tv coverage

09.00 Bobsleigh, World Cup: two women’s bobsleigh Innsbruck – ibsf.org

09.50 Speed ​​skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division B – No tv coverage

10.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 1st heat – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

10.55 Sledding, World Cup: Yanqing women’s singles – fil-luge.org

12.30 Football, Serie A: Sassuolo-Cagliari – DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now

1.00 pm Karate, World Championships: team finals – Sky Sport 256, Sky Go, Now, Youtube WKF

13.00 Freestyle, European Cup: men’s and women’s skicross Pitztal – No TV coverage

13.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 2nd round – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.30 Bobsleigh, World Cup: men’s four-legged bobsleigh in Innsbruck – ibsf.org

14.00 Short track, Debrecen World Cup – Eurosport 2 (14.30-17.20), Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU

14.00 Curling, Lillehammer Women’s European Championships: Estonia-Italy – No TV coverage

14.25 Sledding, World Cup: Yanqing team relay – fil-luge.org

14:30 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: Exhibition Gala – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 2

14.30 Tennis, ATP Finals: double final – Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Go, Now

15.00 F1, Qatar GP: race – Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SkyGo, Now, delayed 17.55 TV8, tv8.it

15.00 Football, Serie A: Bologna-Venice – DAZN

15.00 Football, Serie A: Salernitana-Sampdoria – DAZN

15.00 Speed ​​skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division A – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU

16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS134 men Nizhny Tagil – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

17.00 Tennis, ATP Finals: Zverev-Medvedev – Rai 2, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Rai Play, Sky Go, Now

17.30 Basketball, Serie A: Milan-Treviso – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

18.00 Football, Serie A: Inter-Napoli – DAZN

19.00 Curling, Lillehammer European Championships: Italy-Scotland – No tv coverage

20.00 Basketball, Serie A: Virtus Bologna-Brindisi – Eurosport Player, discovery +

20.45 Football, Serie A: Genoa-Rome – DAZN

