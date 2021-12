timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Saturday 11 December 2021, various sports will be on stage: the F1 with free practice and qualifying, the football with Serie A, the winter sports, with the World Cup races for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country, jump and combined), speed skating, freestyle, snowboard, sledding, bob and biathlon and the World Series of female monobob.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SATURDAY 11 DECEMBER)

05.25 Snowboard, World Cup: PGS male and female Bannoye qualifications – No TV coverage

09.00 Snowboard, World Cup: PGS men and women Bannoye – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

09.00 Women’s curling, Pre-Olympic: Japan-Italy – No TV coverage

09.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 1st men’s giant round Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery

09.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS97 men Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +

09.30 Freestyle, World Cup: Ruka women’s aerials – Eurosport Player, discovery +

09.30 Luge, World Cup: Altenberg men’s doubles – fil-luge.org

09.30 Bob, World Series: Sigulda women’s monobob – ibsf.org

10.00 Bob, World Cup: Winterberg men’s four-legged bobsleigh – ibsf.org

10.30 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS140 women’s Klingenthal – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

10.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: St. Moritz women’s supergiant – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.00 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS97 women Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.00 Snowboard, World Cup: Montafon team snowboard cross – Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.00 Freestyle, World Cup: Val Thorens men and women skicross qualifications – No TV coverage

11.00 F1, Abu Dhabi GP: free practice 3 – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, SkyGo and Now

11.45 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: sprint qualifiers tl Davos – Eurosport Player, discovery +

12.10 Luge, World Cup: Altenberg women’s single – fil-luge.org

12.15 Biathlon, World Cup: Hochfilzen men’s pursuit – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

12.30 Freestyle, World Cup: Ruka men’s aerials – Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 2nd round men’s giant Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.00 Freestyle, World Cup: male and female moguls Idre – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.30 Freestyle, World Cup: men’s and women’s ski cross Val Thorens – No TV coverage

14.00 Curling, Pre-Olympic: Italy-South Korea – No TV coverage

14.00 F1, Abu Dhabi GP: qualifying – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, SkyGo and Now, TV8, tv8.it

2.15pm Biathlon, World Cup: Hochfilzen women’s relay – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

14.15 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: sprint tl Davos – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

2.30 pm Bob, World Series: Winterberg women’s monobob – ibsf.org

15.00 Football, Serie A: Fiorentina-Salernitana – DAZN

15.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: 10 km men Otepaeae – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

15.30 Freestyle, World Cup: Ruka team aerials – Eurosport Player, discovery +

16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS140 men Klingenthal – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

16.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen 5 km women’s Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +

18.00 Football, Serie A: Venice-Juventus – DAZN

19.00 Women’s curling, Pre-Olympic: Italy-Latvia – No TV coverage

20.00 Snowboard, World Cup: Copper male and female halfpipe – Eurosport Player, discovery +

20.30 Speed ​​skating, World Cup: second day Calgary – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU

8.45pm Football, Serie A: Udinese-Milan – DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now

21.00 Volleyball, Club World Cup: Trentino-Funvic – Volleyball World Tv

00.30 on Sunday 12: Volleyball, Club World Cup: Civitanova-Sada Cruzeiro – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Go, Now, Volleyball World Tv

Photo: LaPresse