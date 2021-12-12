timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport
Today, Sunday 12 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the F1 with the last race of 2021, the football with Serie A, theathletics with the European cross, the basketball with Serie A, the badminton with the World Cup, the winter sports with the World Cup races for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country, jump and combined), speed skating, freestyle, snowboard, sledding, bob and biathlon, the IBU Cup junior of biathlon and the Pre-Olympic of curling.
SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SUNDAY 12 DECEMBER)
00.30 Volleyball, Club World Cup: Civitanova-Sada Cruzeiro – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Go, Now, Volleyball World Tv
05.25 Snowboard, World Cup: Bannoye men’s and women’s PSL qualifiers – No TV coverage
08.30 Snowboard, World Cup: PSL men and women Bannoye – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +
09.00 Curling, Pre-Olympic: Finland-Italy – No TV coverage
09.00 Bob, World Cup: Winterberg women’s two-way bob – ibsf.org
09.15 Luge, World Cup: Altenberg men’s single – fil-luge.org
09.15 Badminton, World Cup: Greco / Strobl-Matsui / Takeuchi – Youtube BWF TV
09.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 1st round men’s slalom Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery
09.45 Freestyle, World Cup: Val Thorens men’s skicross qualifications – No TV coverage
09.45 Freestyle, World Cup: Idre men’s dual moguls qualifiers – No TV coverage
10.30 Biathlon, IBU Cup junior: Val Martello men’s relay – No TV coverage
10.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: St. Moritz women’s supergiant – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
11.00 Athletics, European cross – athletics.eurovisionsports.tv, delayed 22.30 RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay
11.30 Freestyle, World Cup: men’s and women’s ski cross Val Thorens – Eurosport Player, discovery +
11.40 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: 15 km men’s tl Davos – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +
11.45 Biathlon, World Cup: Hochfilzen men’s relay – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
12.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS97 women Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +
12.30 Football, Serie A: Turin-Bologna – DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now
13.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 2nd round men’s slalom Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
13.00 Freestyle, World Cup: male and female dual moguls Idre – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +
13.00 Luge, World Cup: Altenberg team relay – fil-luge.org
13.30 Bobsleigh, World Cup: Winterberg men’s four-legged bobsleigh – ibsf.org
13.45 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS97 men Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +
14.00 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: 10 km women’s tl Davos – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, discovery +
14.00 Biathlon, IBU Cup junior: Val Martello women’s relay – No TV coverage
14.00 F1, Abu Dhabi GP: race – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, SkyGo and Now, TV8, tv8.it
14.30 Biathlon, World Cup: Hochfilzen women’s pursuit – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
15.00 Football, Serie A: Verona-Atalanta – DAZN
15.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: 10 km men Otepaeae – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS140 men Klingenthal – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
16.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen 5 km women’s Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +
17.30 Speed skating, World Cup: third day Division B Calgary – No TV coverage
17.30 Basketball, Serie A: Milan-Brescia – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +
18.00 Football, Serie A: Napoli-Empoli – DAZN
18.00 Football, Serie A: Sassuolo-Lazio – DAZN
19.00 Basketball, Serie A: Cremona-Virtus Bologna – Eurosport Player, discovery +
19.00 Curling, Pre-Olympic: Italy-Denmark – No TV coverage
20.30 Speed skating, World Cup: third day Division A Calgary – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU
20.45 Football, Serie A: Inter-Cagliari – DAZN
23.45 Speed skating, World Cup: third day Division B Calgary – No TV coverage
LIVE LIVE OF THE ABU DHABI F1 GP RACE FROM 2.00 PM
LIVE LIVE OF THE SNOWBOARD PSL IN BANNOYE FROM 8.30
LIVE LIVE FROM ITALY-FINLAND AND ITALY-DENMARK, CURLING PRE-OLYMPIC
LIVE LIVE FROM THE SUPERG DONNE DI ST. MORITZ FROM 10.30
LIVE LIVE OF THE MEN’S SLALOM IN VAL D’ISERE AT 9.30 AND 13.00
LIVE LIVE OF ALL WINTER SPORTS ON SUNDAY 12 DECEMBER
LIVE LIVE OF THE CROSS-COUNTRY SKI RACES IN DAVOS AT 11.40 AND 14.00
LIVE LIVE OF THE MEN’S BIATHLON RELAY FROM 11.45
LIVE LIVE OF THE BIATHLON WOMEN PURSUIT AT 2.30 PM
LIVE LIVE OF THE EUROPEAN RACING CAMPESTRE FROM 14.13
Photo: LaPresse