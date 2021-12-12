timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Sunday 12 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the F1 with the last race of 2021, the football with Serie A, theathletics with the European cross, the basketball with Serie A, the badminton with the World Cup, the winter sports with the World Cup races for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country, jump and combined), speed skating, freestyle, snowboard, sledding, bob and biathlon, the IBU Cup junior of biathlon and the Pre-Olympic of curling.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SUNDAY 12 DECEMBER)

00.30 Volleyball, Club World Cup: Civitanova-Sada Cruzeiro – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Go, Now, Volleyball World Tv

05.25 Snowboard, World Cup: Bannoye men’s and women’s PSL qualifiers – No TV coverage

08.30 Snowboard, World Cup: PSL men and women Bannoye – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

09.00 Curling, Pre-Olympic: Finland-Italy – No TV coverage

09.00 Bob, World Cup: Winterberg women’s two-way bob – ibsf.org

09.15 Luge, World Cup: Altenberg men’s single – fil-luge.org

09.15 Badminton, World Cup: Greco / Strobl-Matsui / Takeuchi – Youtube BWF TV

09.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 1st round men’s slalom Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery

09.45 Freestyle, World Cup: Val Thorens men’s skicross qualifications – No TV coverage

09.45 Freestyle, World Cup: Idre men’s dual moguls qualifiers – No TV coverage

10.30 Biathlon, IBU Cup junior: Val Martello men’s relay – No TV coverage

10.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: St. Moritz women’s supergiant – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.00 Athletics, European cross – athletics.eurovisionsports.tv, delayed 22.30 RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay

11.30 Freestyle, World Cup: men’s and women’s ski cross Val Thorens – Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.40 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: 15 km men’s tl Davos – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.45 Biathlon, World Cup: Hochfilzen men’s relay – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

12.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS97 women Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +

12.30 Football, Serie A: Turin-Bologna – DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now

13.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 2nd round men’s slalom Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.00 Freestyle, World Cup: male and female dual moguls Idre – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.00 Luge, World Cup: Altenberg team relay – fil-luge.org

13.30 Bobsleigh, World Cup: Winterberg men’s four-legged bobsleigh – ibsf.org

13.45 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS97 men Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +

14.00 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: 10 km women’s tl Davos – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, discovery +

14.00 Biathlon, IBU Cup junior: Val Martello women’s relay – No TV coverage

14.00 F1, Abu Dhabi GP: race – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, SkyGo and Now, TV8, tv8.it

14.30 Biathlon, World Cup: Hochfilzen women’s pursuit – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

15.00 Football, Serie A: Verona-Atalanta – DAZN

15.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: 10 km men Otepaeae – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS140 men Klingenthal – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

16.30 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen 5 km women’s Otepaeae – Eurosport Player, discovery +

17.30 Speed ​​skating, World Cup: third day Division B Calgary – No TV coverage

17.30 Basketball, Serie A: Milan-Brescia – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

18.00 Football, Serie A: Napoli-Empoli – DAZN

18.00 Football, Serie A: Sassuolo-Lazio – DAZN

19.00 Basketball, Serie A: Cremona-Virtus Bologna – Eurosport Player, discovery +

19.00 Curling, Pre-Olympic: Italy-Denmark – No TV coverage

20.30 Speed ​​skating, World Cup: third day Division A Calgary – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU

20.45 Football, Serie A: Inter-Cagliari – DAZN

23.45 Speed ​​skating, World Cup: third day Division B Calgary – No TV coverage

LIVE LIVE OF THE ABU DHABI F1 GP RACE FROM 2.00 PM

LIVE LIVE OF THE SNOWBOARD PSL IN BANNOYE FROM 8.30

LIVE LIVE FROM ITALY-FINLAND AND ITALY-DENMARK, CURLING PRE-OLYMPIC

LIVE LIVE FROM THE SUPERG DONNE DI ST. MORITZ FROM 10.30

LIVE LIVE OF THE MEN’S SLALOM IN VAL D’ISERE AT 9.30 AND 13.00

LIVE LIVE OF ALL WINTER SPORTS ON SUNDAY 12 DECEMBER

LIVE LIVE OF THE CROSS-COUNTRY SKI RACES IN DAVOS AT 11.40 AND 14.00

LIVE LIVE OF THE MEN’S BIATHLON RELAY FROM 11.45

LIVE LIVE OF THE BIATHLON WOMEN PURSUIT AT 2.30 PM

LIVE LIVE OF THE EUROPEAN RACING CAMPESTRE FROM 14.13

Photo: LaPresse