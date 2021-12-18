timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Friday 17 December, a day full of sport awaits us. The long weekend of winter sports begins, with the men’s super-G in Val Gardena, biathlon in France, snowboarding in Cervinia, the pre-Olympic curling and other important events.

The Short Course Swimming World Championships continue, followed by the basketball Euroleague and some international football, without forgetting the women’s handball World Cup. Tennis is back for a couple of must-see performances, plus snooker, darts and more.

Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, all the times of the sporting events scheduled for today Friday 17 December and the related TV and streaming schedule.

SPORT CALENDAR ON TV TODAY (FRIDAY 17 DECEMBER )

FRIDAY 17 DECEMBER

06.00 SAIL – SailGP in Sydney (live TV on Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, SailGP YouTube channel)

06.30 SWIMMING – World Championships in short course, heats (live TV on RaiSport; live streaming on RaiPlay)

09.00 BADMINTON – World Cup (live streaming on BWF Tv)

09.00 Sledging – Nations Cup in Igls (live TV / streaming is not foreseen)

09.00 SKELETON (World Cup) – Men’s competition in Altenberg (live streaming on ibsf.org)

09.45 FOOTBALL (Australian A-League) – Western United-Adelaide United (live streaming on DAZN)

10.00 CURLING (Pre-Olympic) – Women’s Playoff 1: Japan-South Korea (no live TV / streaming)

10.30 ALPINE SKIING (World Cup) – Second timed women’s downhill trial in Val d’Isere (live TV / streaming is not provided)

10.30 NORDIC COMBINED (World Cup) – Women’s Gundersen HS98 in Ramsau (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

11.00 SNOWBOARD (World Cup) – Men’s Snowboardcross in Cervinia, qualifications (no live TV / streaming)

11.45 ALPINE SKIING (World Cup) – Men’s Super-G in Val Gardena (live TV on Eurosport 1, Rai 2, RaiSport; live streaming on RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, DAZN)

12.00 FREESTYLE SKI (World Cup) – Moguls men / women at Alp d’Huez (live TV on Eurosport 2; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

12.00 PADEL – World Padel Tour (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

13.00 WOMEN’S VOLLEY (Club World Cup, group stage) – Conegliano-Dentil Praia Clube (live TV on Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, Volleyball World Tv)

13.30 DARTS – World Cup, third day (live streaming on DAZN)

13.30 NORDIC COMBINED (World Cup) – Gundersen 5 km women in Ramsau (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

14.00 SNOOKER – World Grand Prix (live TV on Eurosport 2; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

14.00 TENNIS – Mubadala Championship exhibition tournament, Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov (live TV on Sky Sport Uno; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

14.15 BIATHLON (World Cup) – Men’s sprint in Le Grand Bornand (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, biathlonworld.com, DAZN)

14.30 SNOWBOARD (World Cup) – Women’s Snowboardcross in Cervinia, qualifications (no live TV / streaming)

14.30 SKELETON (World Cup) – Women’s competition in Altenberg (live streaming on ibsf.org)

15.00 SKI MOUNTAINEERING (World Cup) – Male / female vertical race in Adamello (live TV / streaming is not provided)

15.00 CURLING (Pre-Olympic) – Men’s Playoff 1: Italy-Czech Republic (no live TV / streaming)

15.00 SWIMMING – World Championships in short course, semifinals and finals (live TV on RaiSport; live streaming on RaiPlay)

15.30 SKI JUMP (World Cup) – Women’s HS98 in Ramsau (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

16.00 TENNIS – Mubadala Championship exhibition tournament, Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray (live TV on Sky Sport Uno; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

16.30 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (Club World Cup, group stage) – Minas Tenis Clube-VakifBank Istanbul (live streaming on Volleyball World Tv)

17.00 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Unics Kazan-Zalgiris Kaunas (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

17.00 PADEL – World Padel Tour (live TV on Sky Sport Tennis; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

17.00 SKI JUMP (World Cup) – HS140 men in Engelberg, qualifications (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

17.30 FEMALE HANDBALL (World Cup) – Semifinal 1: France-Denmark (live TV on Sky Sport Action; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, Eleven Sports)

18.30 FOOTBALL (Serie A) – Lazio-Genoa (live streaming on DAZN)

18.30 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (Serie A1) – Empoli-Costa Masnaga (live streaming on LBF)

18.30 NORDIC COMBINED (World Cup) – Men’s PCR in Ramsau (no live TV / streaming)

19.00 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Monaco-Zenit St. Petersburg (live TV on Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, Eleven Sports)

19.00 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Alba Berlin-CSKA Moscow (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

19.15 HOCKEY ICE (ICE Hockey League) – Black Wings Linz-Bolzano (no live TV / streaming)

19.45 HOCKEY ICE (ICE Hockey League) – Valpusteria-Fehervar AV19 (live TV / streaming not available)

20.00 ICE HOCKEY (Alps Hockey League) – Vipiteno-Zeller Eisbaren (no live TV / streaming)

20.00 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Olympiakos-Lyon Villeurbanne (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

20.00 DARTS – World Cup, third day (live streaming on DAZN)

20.00 SNOOKER – World Grand Prix (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go)

20.30 FOOTBALL (German Bundesliga) – Bayern Munich-Wolfsburg (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

20.30 WOMEN’S HANDBALL (World Cup) – Semifinal 2: Norway-Spain (live TV on Sky Sport Action; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, Eleven Sports)

20.45 FOOTBALL (Serie A) – Salernitana-Inter (live TV on Sky Sport Calcio; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, DAZN)

20.45 FOOTBALL (English Championship) – Barnsley-West Bromwich Albion (live streaming on DAZN)

20.45 BASKETBALL (Euroleague) – Red Star Belgrade-Bayern Munich (live streaming on Eleven Sports)

21.00 FOOTBALL (Spanish Liga) – Celta Vigo-Espanyol (live streaming on DAZN)

21.00 RUGBY (European Rugby Championship, group stage) – Montpellier-Leinster (live TV on Sky Sport Arena; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

21.00 RUGBY (European Rugby Championship, group stage) – Ulster-Northampton Saints (no live TV / streaming planned)

21.00 RUGBY (Amlin Challenge Cup, group stage) – Gloucester-Benetton (live streaming on epcr.tv)

21.00 RUGBY (Amlin Challenge Cup, group stage) – Toulon-Zebre (live streaming on epcr.tv)

Photo: Lapresse