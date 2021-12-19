timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Sunday 19 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the I swim with the World Championships in short course, the women’s volleyball with the Club World Cup, the football with Serie A, the winter sports with cup competitions of the World for Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country, jump and combined), ski touring, freestyle, sledding, bobsleigh and biathlon, the IBU Cup of biathlon.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SUNDAY 19 DECEMBER)

06.30 Swimming, Short Course World Championships: morning session – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay

09.30 Ski mountaineering, World Cup: individual men and women Adamello – No TV coverage

09.30 Luge, World Cup: Igls women’s single – fil-luge.org

10.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 1st m. male giant Alta Badia – Rai2, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

10.00 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: semi-finals team sprint tl Dresden – Eurosport Player, discovery +

10.00 Nordic Combined, World Cup: Gundersen HS98 men Ramsau – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player

10.00 Bob, World Cup: Altenberg women’s two-way bob – ibsf.org

10.30 Biathlon, IBU Cup: Obertilliach mixed relay – No TV coverage

11.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: women’s super-G Val d’Isère – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

12.00 Freestyle, World Cup: ski cross men and women San Candido – RaiSportWeb1, from 12.45 Eurosport 2

12.00 Cross-country skiing, World Cup: final team sprint tl Dresden – Raisport (channel 58), RaiSportWeb2, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player

12.00 Basketball, Serie A: Trieste-Milan – Eurosport Player, discovery +

12.15 Luge, World Cup: men’s / doubles / women’s sprint Igls – fil-luge.org

12.30 Calcio, Serie A: Fiorentina-Sassuolo – DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Go, Now

12.45 Biathlon, World Cup: Annecy women’s mass start – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 2nd m. male giant Alta Badia – Rai2, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

13.30 Biathlon, IBU Cup: Obertilliach mixed single relay – No TV coverage

2.30pm Bob, World Cup: Altenberg men’s four-legged bobsleigh – ibsf.org

14.45 Biathlon, World Cup: men’s mass start Annecy – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

15.00 Swimming, Short Course World Championships: afternoon session – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay

15.00 Football, Serie A: Spezia-Empoli – DAZN

15.35 Nordic Combined, World Cup: 10 km men Ramsau – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS140 men Engelberg – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

16.30 Women’s Volleyball, Club World Cup: Conegliano-Vakifbank – Sky Sport Arena (204), Sky Go, Now, Volleyball World TV

17.00 Basketball, Serie A: Napoli-Trento – Eurosport Player, discovery +

17.30 Basketball, Serie A: Virtus Bologna-Fortitudo Bologna – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +

18.00 Football, Serie A: Sampdoria-Venice – DAZN

18.00 Football, Serie A: Turin-Verona – DAZN

18.00 Basketball, Serie A: Pesaro-Reggio Emilia – Eurosport Player, discovery +

18.30 Basketball, Serie A: Sassari-Varese – Eurosport Player, discovery +

19.00 Basketball, Serie A: Brescia-Cremona – Eurosport Player, discovery +

20.45 Football, Serie A: Milan-Naples – DAZN

8.45 pm Basketball, Serie A: Brindisi-Treviso – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player, discovery +

