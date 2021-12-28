Sports

timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Tuesday 28 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the football with the Premier League, the basketball with the NBA, the winter sports with the World Cup races of Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing (for cross-country skiing with the Tour de Ski, for the men’s jump with the 4 Trampolini) and the World Team Challenge of biathlon.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (TUESDAY 28 DECEMBER)

03.00 NBA, regular season: Phoenix Suns-Memphis Grizzlies – Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now
10.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 1st m. female giant Lienz – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
11.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: men’s super-G Bormio – Rai2, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
11.30 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: sprint qualifications tl Lenzerheide – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player
13.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 2nd m. female giant Lienz – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
14.00 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: sprint finals tl Lenzerheide – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
16.00 Football, Premier League: Southampton-Tottenham – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Go, Now
16.00 Football, Premier League: Watford-West Ham – Sky Sport Football, Sky Go, Now
16.30 Ski Jumping, 4 Trampolines: HS137 Men Qualifiers Oberstdorf – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
18.15 Biathlon, World Team Challenge Ruhpolding: mass start – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
19.05 Biathlon, World Team Challenge Ruhpolding: pursuit – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
21.00 Football, Premier League: Leicester-Liverpool – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport 4K, Sky Go, Now

LIVE LIVE FROM THE LIENZ GIANT AT 10.00 AND 13.00

LIVE LIVE OF THE BORMIO DESCENT FROM 11.45 am

LIVE LIVE OF THE CROSS-COUNTRY SKI TOUR DE SKI AT 11.30 AND 14.00

LIVE LIVE FROM THE BIATHLON WORLD TEAM CHALLENGE FROM 6.15 PM

LIVE LIVE OF ALL TODAY’S WINTER SPORTS

