timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Tuesday 28 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the football with the Premier League, the basketball with the NBA, the winter sports with the World Cup races of Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing (for cross-country skiing with the Tour de Ski, for the men’s jump with the 4 Trampolini) and the World Team Challenge of biathlon.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (TUESDAY 28 DECEMBER)

03.00 NBA, regular season: Phoenix Suns-Memphis Grizzlies – Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now

10.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 1st m. female giant Lienz – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

11.30 Alpine skiing, World Cup: men’s super-G Bormio – Rai2, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

11.30 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: sprint qualifications tl Lenzerheide – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport Player

13.00 Alpine skiing, World Cup: 2nd m. female giant Lienz – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

14.00 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: sprint finals tl Lenzerheide – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

16.00 Football, Premier League: Southampton-Tottenham – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Go, Now

16.00 Football, Premier League: Watford-West Ham – Sky Sport Football, Sky Go, Now

16.30 Ski Jumping, 4 Trampolines: HS137 Men Qualifiers Oberstdorf – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

18.15 Biathlon, World Team Challenge Ruhpolding: mass start – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

19.05 Biathlon, World Team Challenge Ruhpolding: pursuit – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

21.00 Football, Premier League: Leicester-Liverpool – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football and Sky Sport 4K, Sky Go, Now

