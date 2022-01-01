timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Friday 31 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the football with LaLiga, the basketball with the NBA, theathletics with the BOclassic, the winter sports with the World Cup races for Nordic skiing (for cross-country skiing with the Tour de Ski, for men’s jumping with the 4 Trampolini), snowboard, freestyle, sledding And skeleton.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (FRIDAY 31 DECEMBER)

01.00 NBA Basketball, regular season: Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks – Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now

01.00 NBA Basketball, regular season: Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Go, Now

02.00 Freestyle, World Cup: women’s and men’s halfpipe Calgary – Eurosport Player

08.30 Skeleton, World Cup: Sigulda women’s single – ibsf.org

09.00 Luge, World Cup: Nations Cup Winterberg – fil-luge.org

09.00 Natural Luge, Junior World Cup: Men’s Single Winterleiten – No TV coverage

10.20 Natural Luge, Junior World Cup: Women’s Single Winterleiten – No TV coverage

12.55 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: 15 km tc ms men Oberstdorf – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

13.35 Skeleton, World Cup: Sigulda men’s single – ibsf.org

14.00 Ski Jumping, 4 Trampolines: HS142 Men’s Qualifiers Garmisch – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

15.00 Athletics, BOclassic – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay

15.25 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: 10 km tc ms female Oberstdorf – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, diff. 17.00 Rai Sport

16.15 Football, LaLiga: Valencia-Espanyol – DAZN

16.30 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS94 women Ljubno – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player

18.10 Snowboard, World Cup: Calgary women’s slopestyle qualification – Eurosport Player

19.00 NBA Basketball, regular season: Boston Celtics-Phoenix Suns – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now

21.00 Snowboard, World Cup: Calgary men’s slopestyle qualification – Eurosport Player

Photo: Fidal / Colombo