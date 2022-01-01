timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport
Today, Friday 31 December 2021, will be on the scene different sport: the football with LaLiga, the basketball with the NBA, theathletics with the BOclassic, the winter sports with the World Cup races for Nordic skiing (for cross-country skiing with the Tour de Ski, for men’s jumping with the 4 Trampolini), snowboard, freestyle, sledding And skeleton.
SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (FRIDAY 31 DECEMBER)
01.00 NBA Basketball, regular season: Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks – Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now
01.00 NBA Basketball, regular season: Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Go, Now
02.00 Freestyle, World Cup: women’s and men’s halfpipe Calgary – Eurosport Player
08.30 Skeleton, World Cup: Sigulda women’s single – ibsf.org
09.00 Luge, World Cup: Nations Cup Winterberg – fil-luge.org
09.00 Natural Luge, Junior World Cup: Men’s Single Winterleiten – No TV coverage
10.20 Natural Luge, Junior World Cup: Women’s Single Winterleiten – No TV coverage
12.55 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: 15 km tc ms men Oberstdorf – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
13.35 Skeleton, World Cup: Sigulda men’s single – ibsf.org
14.00 Ski Jumping, 4 Trampolines: HS142 Men’s Qualifiers Garmisch – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
15.00 Athletics, BOclassic – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay
15.25 Cross-country skiing, Tour de Ski: 10 km tc ms female Oberstdorf – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, diff. 17.00 Rai Sport
16.15 Football, LaLiga: Valencia-Espanyol – DAZN
16.30 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS94 women Ljubno – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player
18.10 Snowboard, World Cup: Calgary women’s slopestyle qualification – Eurosport Player
19.00 NBA Basketball, regular season: Boston Celtics-Phoenix Suns – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA, Sky Go, Now
21.00 Snowboard, World Cup: Calgary men’s slopestyle qualification – Eurosport Player
LIVE LIVE OF THE TOUR DE SKI
LIVE LIVE FROM THE BO CLASSIC
Photo: Fidal / Colombo