timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today Saturday 1 January a day full of sport awaits us. Ample space for winter sports with the Oberstdorf sprint for cross-country skiing, the Tour of the Four Hills, women’s ski jumping and bobsleigh. The quarter-finals of the Darts World Cup will be staged, the English Premier League will be on the field and there will be fun with cyclocross, without forgetting the start of the Dakar with a prologue.

Winter sports today: 1st January timetables, program of all events, TV, streaming

Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, all the times of the sporting events scheduled today, Saturday 1st January, the relative TV and streaming schedule.

SPORT CALENDAR ON TV TODAY (SATURDAY 1 JANUARY 2022)

SATURDAY 1st JANUARY

05.30 RALLY – Dakar, prologue (summary on Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, Discovery + at 21.00)

07.05 FOOTBALL (Australian A-League) – Newcastle Jets-Melbourne-City (live streaming on DAZN)

07.30 TENNIS (ATP Cup, group stage) – Two matches: Serbia-Norway, Greece-Poland (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Supertennis; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv, supertennis.tv)

08.00 BOB (World Series) – Women’s Monobob in Sigulda (live streaming on ibsf.org)

09.30 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (Tour de Ski) – Male / female classic technique sprint in Oberstdorf, qualifications (live TV on RaiSportHD and streaming on RaiPlay)

09.45 FOOTBALL (Australian A-League) – Western Sydney-Western United (live streaming on DAZN)

10.00 Sledging – Winterberg World Cup, doubles. Live streaming on Olympic Channel

12.00 CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING (Tour de Ski) – Men’s / women’s classic technique sprint in Oberstdorf, final scoreboard (live TV on Eurosport 1, Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play, Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, DAZN)

12.30 Sledging – Winterberg World Cup, single men. Live streaming on Olympic Channel

12.30 BOB (World Cup) – Men’s Bobsleigh 2 in Sigulda (live streaming on ibsf.org)

13.30 FOOTBALL (English Premier League) – Arsenal-Manchester City (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

13.30 DARTS – World Cup, quarter-finals (live streaming on DAZN)

13.45 CICLOCROSS (X20 Trofee Baal) – Women’s elite race (live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +)

14.00 JUMP WITH SKI (Four Trampolines Tour) – HS137 men in Garmisch (live TV on Eurosport 1, Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play, Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, DAZN)

15.00 CICLOCROSS (X20 Trofee Baal) – Elite men’s race (live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +)

16.00 SKI JUMP (World Cup) – HS94 women in Ljubno (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, DAZN)

16.00 FOOTBALL (English Premier League) – Watford-Tottenham (live TV on Sky Sport Uno; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

18.00 SNOWBOARD (World Cup) – Men’s / Women’s Slopestyle in Calgary, finals (live TV on Eurosport 1; live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, Sky Go, DAZN)

18.30 FOOTBALL (English Premier League) – Crystal Palace-West Ham (live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football; live streaming on Sky Go, Now Tv)

20.30 DARTS – World Cup, quarter-finals (live streaming on DAZN)

20.30 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (Serie A1) – Sassari-San Giovanni (live streaming on LBF)

