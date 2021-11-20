timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Saturday 20 November 2021, various sports will be on stage: the tennis with the ATP Finals, i engines with free practice and F1 qualifying and free practice, superpole and Superbike race 1, the winter sports with alpine skiing, speed skating, curling, sledding and short track.

SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER)

02.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: free practice 3 – No TV coverage

04.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: superpole – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now

07.00 Karate, World Championships: bronze finals – Youtube WKF

08.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: race 1 – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now, TV8, tv8.it

09.00 Curling, Lillehammer Women’s European Championships: Italy-Denmark – No tv coverage

09.00 Bob, Ibsf: female monobob Innsbruck – ibsf.org

09.10 Speed ​​skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division B – No tv coverage

09.30 Luge, World Cup: double Yanqing – fil-luge.org

10.00 Skeleton, European Cup: Winterberg men’s and women’s competition – No tv coverage

10.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 1st heat – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

11.20 Freestyle, World Cup: men’s and women’s slopestyle Stubai – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

12.00 F1, Qatar GP: free practice 3 – Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, SkyGo and Now

12.20 Sledding, World Cup: Yanqing men’s single – fil-luge.org

13:00 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: women’s free program – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1

13.00 Karate, World Championships: finals for gold – Sky Sport 256, Sky Go, Now, Youtube WKF

13.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 2nd round – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

13.30 Bobsleigh, World Cup: men’s bobsleigh Innsbruck – ibsf.org

14.00 Tennis, ATP Finals: Medvedev-Ruud – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Go, Now, delayed 23.00 SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv

14.00 Curling, Lillehammer European Championships: Italy-Denmark – No TV coverage

14.00 Short track, Debrecen World Cup: 500, 1500, relay – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU

14.00 Rugby, Autumn Nations Series: Italy-Uruguay – Sky Sport Arena, TV8, Sky Go, NOW, tv8.it

15.00 F1, Qatar GP: qualifying – Sky Sport F1, SkyGo and Now, delayed 17.50 TV8, tv8.it

15.00 Speed ​​skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division A – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU

15:10 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: free dance on ice – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1

16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS134 men Nizhny Tagil – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +

17:00 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: men’s free program – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1

18.00 Roller hockey, European Championships: 3rd place final: Portugal-Italy – Rai Sport Web 2

18.00 Skeleton, North American Cup: Park City men’s and women’s competition – No tv coverage

19.00 Curling, Lillehammer Women’s European Championships: Italy-Germany – No tv coverage

19:10 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: Free program for artistic couples – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1

21.00 Roller Hockey, European Championships: 1st place final: Spain-France – World Skate Europe TV

21.00 Tennis, ATP Finals: Djokovic-Zverev – Rai 2, Sky Sport Tennis, Rai Play, Sky Go, Now

Photo: Florent Gooden – LPS