timetables and program. Where to see the events in streaming – OA Sport

Today, Saturday 20 November 2021, various sports will be on stage: the tennis with the ATP Finals, i engines with free practice and F1 qualifying and free practice, superpole and Superbike race 1, the winter sports with alpine skiing, speed skating, curling, sledding and short track.
SPORT PROGRAM ON TV TODAY (SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER)
02.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: free practice 3 – No TV coverage
04.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: superpole – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now
07.00 Karate, World Championships: bronze finals – Youtube WKF
08.00 Superbike, Indonesia GP: race 1 – Sky Sport MotoGP, SkyGo, Now, TV8, tv8.it
09.00 Curling, Lillehammer Women’s European Championships: Italy-Denmark – No tv coverage
09.00 Bob, Ibsf: female monobob Innsbruck – ibsf.org
09.10 Speed skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division B – No tv coverage
09.30 Luge, World Cup: double Yanqing – fil-luge.org
10.00 Skeleton, European Cup: Winterberg men’s and women’s competition – No tv coverage
10.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 1st heat – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
11.20 Freestyle, World Cup: men’s and women’s slopestyle Stubai – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
12.00 F1, Qatar GP: free practice 3 – Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, SkyGo and Now
12.20 Sledding, World Cup: Yanqing men’s single – fil-luge.org
13:00 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: women’s free program – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1
13.00 Karate, World Championships: finals for gold – Sky Sport 256, Sky Go, Now, Youtube WKF
13.30 Alpine skiing, women’s slalom Levi: 2nd round – RaiSport + HD, RaiPlay, Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
13.30 Bobsleigh, World Cup: men’s bobsleigh Innsbruck – ibsf.org
14.00 Tennis, ATP Finals: Medvedev-Ruud – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Go, Now, delayed 23.00 SuperTennisTV, supertennis.tv
14.00 Curling, Lillehammer European Championships: Italy-Denmark – No TV coverage
14.00 Short track, Debrecen World Cup: 500, 1500, relay – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU
14.00 Rugby, Autumn Nations Series: Italy-Uruguay – Sky Sport Arena, TV8, Sky Go, NOW, tv8.it
15.00 F1, Qatar GP: qualifying – Sky Sport F1, SkyGo and Now, delayed 17.50 TV8, tv8.it
15.00 Speed skating, Stavanger World Cup: Division A – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Youtube ISU
15:10 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: free dance on ice – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1
16.00 Ski Jumping, World Cup: HS134 men Nizhny Tagil – Eurosport 1, Eurosport Player, discovery +
17:00 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: men’s free program – Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1
18.00 Roller hockey, European Championships: 3rd place final: Portugal-Italy – Rai Sport Web 2
18.00 Skeleton, North American Cup: Park City men’s and women’s competition – No tv coverage
19.00 Curling, Lillehammer Women’s European Championships: Italy-Germany – No tv coverage
19:10 Figure skating, Grand Prix Grenoble: Free program for artistic couples – Eurosport Player, discovery +, Rai Sport Web 1
21.00 Roller Hockey, European Championships: 1st place final: Spain-France – World Skate Europe TV
21.00 Tennis, ATP Finals: Djokovic-Zverev – Rai 2, Sky Sport Tennis, Rai Play, Sky Go, Now
