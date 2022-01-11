timetables, starting bibs, TV channel, streaming. Yellow Of Mea – OA Sport

In Schladming, Petra Vlhova will have the first match point available to close the games in the specialty ranking of the slalom. The Austrian track is preparing to host the queens of the articulated poles for the seventh round of the season between rapid-gates.

The previous seasonal releases have ruled the absolute domination of the Slovak champion, capable of archiving well five wins and a second place in the discipline. It will be enough for her to reach the podium to put the second consecutive crystal globe on the bulletin board.

To give her a hard time Wendy Holdener, second in the Kranjska Gora race and Mikaela Shiffrin, Hugely disappointing on Podkoren over the past weekend. Katharina Truppe will not be in the game, stopped by Covid, while speaking of the blue Anita Gulli, Marta Rossetti, Vera Tschurtschenthaler and Sophie Mathiou will take to the track. Then there is the yellow relating to Lara Della Mea: Fisi has not announced her among the squads, but it is in the startlist and OA Sport shows that she will be regularly in the race.

THE SCHLADMING 2022 PROGRAM

Tuesday 11th January

18.00 – First female slalom run

8.45 pm – Second round of women’s slalom

THE WOMEN’S SLALOM STARTLIST

1 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

2 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

3 206355 DUERR Lena 1991 GER Head

4 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

5 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

6 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

7 506146 SWENN LARSSON Anna 1991 SWE Head

8 107798 NULLMEYER Ali 1998 CAN Atomic

9 107427 ST-GERMAIN Laurence 1994 CAN Rossignol

10 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

11 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

12 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

13 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

14 56367 GALLHUBER Katharina 1997 AUT Atomic

15 155728 DUBOVSKA Martina 1992 CZE Voelkl

16 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl

17 106961 MIELZYNSKI Erin 1990 CAN Atomic

18 385096 POPOVIC Leona 1997 CRO Voelkl

19 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI Head

20 196806 NOENS Nastasia 1988 FRA Salomon

21 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

22 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

23 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR Rossignol

24 225518 GUEST Charlie 1993 GBR Fischer

25 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic

26 516504 DANIOTH Aline 1998 ON Stoeckli

27 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head

28 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

29 506583 SAEFVENBERG Charlotta 1994 SWE Rossignol

30 107747 SMART Amelia 1998 CAN Atomic

31 516528 MEILLARD Melanie 1998 SUI Rossignol

32 6295075 OF MEA Lara 1999 ITA Salomon

33 6295165 ROSSETTI Marta 1999 ITA Head

34 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar

35 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

36 155727 CAPOVA Gabriela 1993 CZE Kaestle

37 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

38 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

39 507018 RASK Sara 2000 SWE Rossignol

40 307493 ANDO Asa 1996 JPN Atomic

41 6536171 HENSIEN Katie 1999 USA Rossignol

42 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO Atomic

43 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

44 486028 GORNOSTAEVA Anastasia 1999 RUS Rossignol

45 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head

46 108095 ALEXANDER Kiara 2001 CAN

47 6295752 MATHIOU Sophie 2002 ENG Rossignol

48 299822 TSCHURTSCHENTHALER Vera 1997 ITA Atomic

49 516530 GOOD Nicole 1998 SUI Stoeckli

50 198176 LAMURE Marie 2001 FRA Rossignol

51 56427 LORENZ Bernadette 1998 AUT Voelkl

52 665009 SHKANOVA Maria 1989 BLR Augment

53 299983 GULLI Anita 1998 ITA Voelkl

54 185493 POHJOLAINEN Pink 2003 FIN Atomic

55 197931 LACHEB Kenza 1998 FRA Salomon

56 307009 HASUMI Konatsu 1992 JPN Salomon

57 565501 OPLOTNIK Anja 2002 SLO

58 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT Atomic

Photo: Lapresse