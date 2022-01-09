timetables, TV, program, streaming, Italian bibs – OA Sport

The men’s slalom in Adelboden will be held on Sunday 9 January, valid for the World Cup 2021-2022 of alpine skiing. The weekend will end on the Swiss snow, with a race between the narrow poles after the giant on Saturday. It promises to be a great show among the rapid gates and everything is always ready for an exciting battle between the best interpreters of this specialty, after the Zagreb event was canceled on the day of the Epiphany.

The big favorite on the eve will be the French Clement Noel, which will start with bib number 3. Before the transalpine the Norwegian will go down Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and his compatriot Alexis Pinturault, other contenders for the podium like the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen (bib number 4), of the Austrians Manuel Feller and Marco Schwarz (5 and 7), of the Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern (6).

Italy dreams big with Alex Vinatzer, fourth in Madonna di Campiglio before Christmas and eager to break the bank on one of the most iconic tracks of the Circo Bianco in terms of technical disciplines. The blue will start with bib number 10 and is ready to face the other big names in the slalom on an equal footing. Giuliano Razzoli will also be back in the race, eager to express himself at his best after back problems: the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Champion will be at the start with bib number 23.

Five other Azzurri are also in the race: Manfred Moelgg with 19, Stefano Gross with 27, Simon Maurberger with 30, Tommaso Sala with 37, Riccardo Tonetti with 54.

