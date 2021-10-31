Timken, from the decisive closure to the agreement on the relaunch

Do you want to advertise on this site?

It was a bolt from the blue what the July 19 last struck i Timken workers. L’agreement of the past few hours it was instead the result of a month-long and at times grueling dispute, in which the non-stop supervision of workers had a significant, perhaps not only symbolic, weight.

Three months suspended at the Timken factory in Villa Carcina. To the extreme the tears, of anguish before, of joy now.

At the basis of the agreement, the work of the unions and local institutions, which in a few days obtained a confrontation with the multinational. Without success at first. As well, later the table of comparison to the Mise.

They all tried to find a solution: da Confindustria Brescia to the Bishop of Brescia, Msgr. Pierantonio Tremolada, who visited the garrison on August 15th. The leaders seemed adamant. So much so that on August 25 the dismissal procedure was started for all employees.

In the meantime, the fate of the triumplino plant employees are divided: 30 workers find another job, the other 70 instead hope a miracle will happen.

AND the miracle has arrived a few days before the date on which the layoffs should have started. An agreement that leaves perhaps no less incredulous those workers who had feared the worst and who can now breathe a sigh of relief. At the end of what is a story, for once, with a not bitter ending.

