Timothée Chalamet, a new icon between cinema and fashion

The definitive consecration was given to him on Time who put it on the cover of his latest issue dedicated to the leaders of the new generation with a title that, net of everything, is a simple observation, “The promise of Timothée Chalamet“. And the choice of reserving the scepter of transgenerational icon of the new century to this very young New Yorker is no coincidence. Becoming famous thanks to his portrayal of a queer character, Timothée Chalamet made the new delicate masculinity his recognizable signature, on and off the set. Capable of passing nonchalantly from a blockbuster to an indie film, he has always rejected the label of a movie star for his chameleon streak that leads him to experiment in front of the camera with the same artistic versatility typical of a consummate actor. As if that weren’t enough, his ephebic beauty accompanied by a magnetism that hardly goes unnoticed has allowed him to overturn and redefine the rules of male style in the name of that cheeky coolness that makes its own an expression of self released from the limits imposed by gender difference and who is capable of reinventing a way of being absolutely personal and authentic. And after all, also another famous newspaper, the The Guardian, has coined a specific term to summarize the collective madness that has affected everyone without distinction, the “Chalamania”, a sort of phenomenology of an actor who is the precise mirror of a fluid era, elegantly out of the box and irremediably free and, for this same reason, absolutely charming.

The secret of its success, however, is very simple. A handful of great advice, how to stay away from superheroes and drugs, seems to have been suggested by an esteemed colleague early in his career, and a healthy dose of good luck that he is extremely aware of. Much more than a celebrity, aware of the privilege that his status gives him, Chalamet has a real idiosyncrasy towards all kinds of labels, which has led him to be a fan favorite without ever avoiding the spotlight perpetually focused on his life. private. Which, moreover, foments, using social networks as a sounding board for Gen-Z thought in the name of a sovereign inclusiveness that passes from manifesto-images of environmental defense to wide-open frames on everything that amuses him, as befits to a 25-year-old boy. Always without too much fanfare. “I’m just an actor”, he likes to say to scoff where that “solo” actually contains a mixed talent between mystery, innocence, sensuality and spontaneity. Subsequently, the fact that Chalamet is gifted with good looks did the rest. Lover boy as he is to a work of art (so much so that there is an Instagram page, @chalametinart, which photoshoots the young actor inside famous paintings), despite his overly staid colleagues he tackles everything without taking himself too seriously , aware of the fact that the future time will prove him right. Because in the present it has already conquered everyone.



Timothée Chalamet (courtesy of Louis Vuitton)



And to think that as a child he dreamed of being a footballer despite the artistic ambitions that have always characterized the maternal branch of his family. The grandmother and mother, in fact, were Broadway stars, the grandfather screenwriter, while the uncle delighted in directing. The French father, on the other hand, is responsible for that typically transalpine je ne sais quoi, cultivated as a fetish also thanks to the long summers in Lyon soil that little Timothée (born in New York in 1995) spent with his parents. Although a lover of sports, the boy’s histrionic talent was expressed early when, at the age of 12, he was chosen as the interpreter of two short films (Sweet tooth And Clown) and some TV commercials which convinced the family to enroll him in the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Arts and Performing Arts of New York, already a hotbed of talents of the caliber of Jennifer Aniston And Adrien Brody. It was in this school that the young man’s personality was freely expressed also thanks to the support of far-sighted teachers who recognized his talents in advance. And they weren’t the only ones. During his years of studies, Chalamet created a series of roles which, although secondary, had the merit both of starting to make his name known and of convincing himself that acting could really be his path.



Actor Timothée Chalamet in The French Dispatch (courtesy of Searchlight pictures)



Something that even the general public was sure of when they saw him in the series-event Homeland (2012), whose success prompted him to seriously want to dedicate his life to the world of films. It was only to please his mother that he enrolled in the anthropology faculty of the Columbia university which, however, he abandoned after just a year when he was chosen by Christopher Nolan to interpret Casey Affleck as a young man in Interstellar (2014). It goes without saying that the film, net of the not really starring role played by Chalamet, himself confessed to having cried once he saw the entire film because he thought it would have more space, turned out to be a driving force for the young man’s career, which he was also able to express himself in the Off Broadway theaters where he received his first accolades also from critics. Subsequently, a handful of small productions ferried him into his golden year, 2017, which gave him a taste of that world fame that, shortly thereafter, would explode. They were all roles that highlighted his nonconformist attitude, accompanied by that pinch of rebellion that, in the best Hollywood tradition, made the difference, without forgetting his ability to immerse himself in the character, savoring lights and shadows that highlighted his talent. Starting with the high school student Kyle, snobbish and provincial outsider in Lady Bird from Greta Gerwin, passing through the moving drug addict Nic in Beautiful boy from Felix van Groeningen, in which Chalamet had lost 10 kg by the interpretation, until the reluctant heir to the English throne Henry V, in The King license plate Netflix.

But that wasn’t enough. His presence alongside Christian Bale and of Rosamund Pike in Hostiles it was just a taste of the collective delirium that accompanied the release of Call me by your name and the corollary of awards that embellished the film, many of which were, of course, for the interpretation of Chalamet, nominations forOscar including. The role of helium, a young Italian who falls madly in love with an older boy in the film by Luca Guadagnino based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman, made Timothée Chalamet a true icon, model of a vulnerable masculinity and light years away from seasoned clichés. But with intelligence. Aware of his role as a new teen idol and of the need to continue to be taken seriously, aesthetic aspects aside, Chalamet put strategic attention in choosing the next roles, deconstructing the image he had created several times to mold it to to her liking or, on the contrary, to exasperate her without moderation. The interest close to fetishism that each of his appearances provided was a detail to be taken into account for a boy who, despite his young age, was not obsessed with how he was perceived by the public. His ascendant parable led him to repeat the collaboration with Gerwin in Little Women (2018), where she lent her beauty to the shy Laurie in love with Jo March, the heroine of Louise May Alcott, and to interpret the young man Gatsby Welles in the haunted film A Rainy day in New York (2019) of Woody Allen. And, like a perfect equation, each film was matched with nominations and related awards that confirmed him as the brightest male star of his generation.

A title that he deserves in all respects and that has allowed him to enrich his filmography with author interpretations that never, as in the last year, have made him the undisputed protagonist of the big screen and of the events connected to it. Starting with sci-fi Dunes signed Denis Villeneuve with its cast of all stars, a very powerful dystopian metaphor about the future of our planet that Chalamet considered the most significant experience of his life. And it must have really been, considering the enthusiasm with which he presented himself at the last minute Venice Film Festival in which the film officially debuted, transforming the catwalk into a party of selfies and autographs that awakened that stardom atmosphere that, in post-pandemic times, seemed only a memory. And precisely because of the health emergency, the release of another highly anticipated film has been postponed in these days. Wes Anderson, A French dispatch, a declaration of love to journalism in cinematic format in which Chalamet shared the set with the likes of Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro And Bill Murray. The actor’s book, moreover, promises to be already full of surprises for the near future, starting with a film that will lead him to compete with another beautiful Hollywood, Johnny Depp, whose fate he will retrace as the young man Willy Wonka in the prequel Wonka signed Paul King, while for Christmas it is expected Do not look up from Adam McKay, film produced by Netflix where he will split the scene with Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence And Meryl Streep. All this without forgetting the beloved Luca Guadagnino who wanted it for teen horror Bones & All, his first stars and stripes film, and the commitment (currently on hiatus) in holding the guitar of the most famous minstrel in the world, in the biopic dedicated to Bob Dylan.



Chalamet again in Wes Anderson’s film (courtesy of Searchlight pictures)



It is evident that no one ever like Timothée. Because the actor not only has enormous talent and an emblazoned curriculum but perfectly fulfills the role of ambassador of a new concept of masculinity that relies on candor and sensitivity, on a way of being kind and delicate in which a subtle intelligence and sentimentally intense it makes the virile features fade into their exact opposite. An attitude in which Chalamet fully finds himself and which he explores also and above all in terms of look, refusing to adhere slavishly to trite clichés of a now obsolete machismo to the sound of free but no less elegant outfits. If in unsuspecting times (2019) the actor was named “Most influential man in fashion” by the global fashion search engine Lyst, today each of his stylistic choices, whether on the red carpet or in an image on social media, arouses enormous interest (see MFF of 1 May 2020). And the Instagram account @readytimmywear, followed by 25,000 followers, who traces the style of any of his appearances, x-rays every change of clothes. As an authentic style creator, the French American actor has learned to personally take care of his look by relying on the most requested stylists and interpreting experimental outfits capable of blending haute couture with unusual elements. Fearless.



Chalamet in front of a Dune poster (courtesy of Golden goose)



Among his favorite designers there is above all Haider Ackerman, whose signature was on the glittery silver dress worn by the actor in Venice and on the futuristic-cut white tuxedo paired with a pair of Converse chosen for the Met Gala 2021 (to see MFF 14/9/2021), and again Louis Vuitton, which is famous for the catalyzing décor harness of flash ai Golden Globe 2019, Alexander McQueen, Berluti And Stella McCartney, to which he has been linked since his debut and of which he chose at the recent London photocall of Dunes an ensemble with the emblematic Fungi Forest print that recalls the hallucinogenic spice capable of opening the mind on which Villeneuve’s film is based.

After all, the freedom to be what you want is what matters most for an actor who is so unique that you can only call icon by his name. (All rights reserved)