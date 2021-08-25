News

Timothée Chalamet among the most anticipated at the exhibition

Pre-sales of tickets for the screenings of the Venice Film Festival. There event, now at 78th edition, will be held on the days between 1 and 11 September, bringing local and international stars to the red carpet. Judging by the sales trend, it seems that the event already has its audience “winner”: Dunes, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film will be presented Out of Competition in Big room on 3 September, in national preview, and will see the light on the Italian big screen on 16 September. According to the ticket sales figures for the Venetian screenings, it would seem that the public is impatient to attend the new film with Timothée Chalamet.

Dune, Alberto Barbera announces the sold out: “Sorry for the disappointment of so many

Those who are left out will have to resign themselves to seeing him at the cinema like everyone else: tickets for the screening of Dunes at the Venice Film Festival are out of stock. It was precisely to announce it Alberto Barbera, director of the event, through their Twitter profile. In fact, availability was also determined to determine this result, reduced to 50% of seats due to the anti-Covid provisions. In reporting the data, Barbera therefore expressed his regret for all those who did not have the opportunity to attend.

The demand for tickets for Dune greatly exceeds the availability of seats.“- wrote Alberto Barbera, finally closing -“However, I am very sorry for the disappointment of many.“In addition to the curiosity for the project itself, the sold out indicates another unequivocal factor. Timothée Chalamet is among the most anticipated faces of the 78th Venice Film Festival. The 25-year-old interpreter, who rose to prominence thanks to his interpretation of Elio Perlman in Call me by your name (directed by Luca Guadagnino), for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Leading Actor, is now among the most popular young names on the big screen. In fact, we will soon see it also in The French Dispatch from Wes Anderson, which debuted at the 74th edition of Cannes and in Dont ‘Look Up, expected film that will also star Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, among others.

Protagonist of Dunes, in the role of Paul Atreides, the young performer shared the set with a cast consisting of Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Rebecca Ferguson. Produced by Warner Bros., while in Italy it will be released on September 16, in the United States it will be distributed on October 22 and, at the same time, will arrive in streaming on HBO Max.

READ ALSO: The power of Tim Burton: when fear becomes magic


