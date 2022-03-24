Timothée Chalamet and other actors who regret their roles

Whatever the reasons, Timothee Chalamet he is not the only actor he regrets some of his career roles. In this opportunity, we share other artists who are aware of their missteps and who apparently have already learned their lesson. Here are the details and everything you need to know about it.

5 Actors Who Admit To Missteps In Their Careers

Timothee Chalamet

That of the protagonist of the new adaptation of dunes It is a very particular case, since it works as a gateway to a large number of actors and actresses who are in the same situation.

In the context of the #MeToo movement and the resurgence of accusations of abuse towards Woody Allenthe 26-year-old actor confessed that he regretted having worked with him in A Rainy Day in New York (2019), one of the latest films by the American filmmaker.

rebecca hall did the same, with the particularity that she had already worked with Woody years before in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. And the list goes on, since Michael Cain, Jeff Daniels, Colin Firth and Mira Sorvinoamong others, also regret having been under the orders of the filmmaker.

Mark Wahlberg

In recent years, Mark Wahlberg generated a stir in the world of cinema by confessing that he regretted having worked in boogie nights (1997), the second feature film of Paul Thomas Anderson.

However, the 50-year-old American actor tried to rectify himself and clarified that he does not really regret it, but that, being older, with more experience and being a family man, today he would hardly accept a role like that of the movie also starring Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Zack Efron

In the middle of 2021, Zack Efron surprised the world by saying that he regrets having been part of High School Musical. However, the problem for the actor of good neighbours and Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the killer actually it seems to be another.

What Efron does not tolerate is that, to this day, his career continues to be marked by that youth role and that, whatever he does, he will first be remembered for his teen idol days.

Eddie Redmayne

In 2015, Eddie Redmayne attracted the attention of the general public thanks to her interpretation of a trans woman in the danish girlfilm directed by Tom Hopper where they also work alice vikander and Amber Heard.

Today the winner of the Oscar award for his role as Stephen Hawking in the theory of everything He expressed that he considers that decision a mistake and that the person in charge of interpreting that role should have been an artist belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

Angus T Jones

On Two and a Half Men, Angus T Jones brought to life the lovable Jake, the son and nephew of the characters from Jon Cryer and charlie sheenrespectively.

Despite the enormous success he had, everything changed for him when he decided to join the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Immediately, Jones left the series and even did the same with his career as an actor.

What do you think? Were you aware of each of these stories?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!