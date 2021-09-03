Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya together in Venice for “Dune”

Ok, if you thought last year in Venice Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet with Lily Rose Depp had reached the highest level of coolness possible (and given the history of the Venice Film Festival that is saying something), well, know that this year the French actor will not make us regret his ex since he and Zendaya will form one of the most anticipated couples of this 78th edition. Professional couple means, but that is already making you dream. After all, take a look at them: they are young, beautiful, fascinating, talented and so on and so forth. The movie in which they act together, Dunes by Denis Villeneuve will debut on September 3 and, if you’ve seen the trailer, you’ll know that expectations are very high.

Timothée Chalamet in Cannes with Tilda Swinton for The French Dispatch Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

He was born in 1995, she in 1996, he is French, she is American. Chalamet began his career at thirteen taking part in short films and then in some television series such as Royal Pains and the second season of Homeland – Spy Hunt. His first film role came in 2014 with Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children and the same year he played the role of young Tom in Interstellar by Christopher Nolan. World fame reached her in 2017 when she returned to the cinema with four films: Hostiles by Scott Cooper alongside Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike, Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig, Hot Summer Nights, film presented at the South by Southwest Film Festival and above all C.call me with your name by Luca Guadagnino. For his performance in the role of Elio (we all remember the peach scene right? And also the ending while crying in front of the fire?) He won the Hollywood Film Award for best emerging actor and received a nomination for best actor in a film dramatic at the Golden Globes, as Best Film Actor at the SAG Awards, as Best Actor and Best Emerging Star at the BAFTAs and as Best Actor at the 2018 Oscars. In short, the fact that he is also considered a sex symbol and desired by middle women world is just a negligible micro detail.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman for her part is perhaps one of the most beloved actresses of the moment: dancer, singer, actress, philanthropist and feminist and anti-racist activist, she was born in Oakland, California and began her career as a model and dancer before acting. in the Disney movie for television Enemies for the skin. Gained more popularity thanks to the roles of Rocky Blue and KC Cooper in the Disney Channel sitcoms At full speed And KC Secret Agent and enters the cinema in 2017, playing Michelle “MJ” Jones in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming and in the sequels Far from Home And No Way Home. The role that, however, perhaps more than the others makes us love her is that of Rue Bennett, protagonist of the HBO series Euphoria which brings her numerous awards, including her first Emmy in 2020. In the same year she starred with John David Washington in Malcolm & Marie directed by Sam Levinson and his performance receives positive critical mentions. Zendaya has also appeared in major music videos (also in the visual-album Lemonade by Beyoncé) and, in addition to being an actress, she is also a songwriter and in 2013 she released her first album.

In Dunes the two actors starred together for the first time and befriended on set (you can read the interview that Chalamet did with Zendaya for Elle). This is the film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert already brought to the screen by David Lynch in 1984 and is the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, son and heir of Duke Leto who is entrusted with the management of the planet Arrakis desert. The young man finds himself in the midst of a conflict over control of the most precious substance in the universe, “spice”, a drug that extends life, gives superhuman mental abilities and makes space travel possible. “It was crazy cool! I felt badass, wearing that jumpsuit, walking among rock formations of unprecedented beauty. It was exciting to feel part of that magic,” said Zendaya who in the film plays Chani, warrior and lover of Paul. The film in Venice sold out in a very short time and it is quite obvious, Timothée and Zendaya already alone make the hype rise to a thousand (and if you add Jason Momoa too, then). We are waiting for them on the red carpet: they are already unforgettable.

