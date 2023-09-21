Timothée Chalamet answers a question about Kylie Jenner with a very naughty gesture for the first time

of one Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner This is a love story (a story… and it’s a love story) that we didn’t see coming. It was rumored that the two stars were dating a few months ago, but it was not until recently that we saw them kissing each other at a Beyoncé concert and enjoying those ‘butterflies’ that overwhelm you when you Give when you like someone and besides, you. are mutual. When we saw that image (one of two at the concert), the Internet was filled with memes and articles, like, for example, the list of all Timothée Chalamet’s girlfriends.

And yet, neither of them have yet talked about this new situation or spoken out to confirm what even the most hardcore ‘fandom’ wants to hear: that they’re officially dating. Are. But it was yesterday, when for the first time, Timothy was asked, specifically, on the street, about Kylie Jenner and his non-verbal response has made the video go viral (even Kylie Jenner and Timothy Even more than Chalamet’s last pictures) Appointment).

It was TMZ that originally released the clip before it went viral on Twitter, in which you can see how Tim smiles when asked about Kylie:

That post read, “Timothée Chalamet stayed quiet but couldn’t hide his smile when asked about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.” Well, sometimes a gesture says more than a thousand words, so, as followers of a story we live with as if they were our friends or something, we are satisfied.

We will keep you informed.