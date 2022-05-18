Timothée Chalamet as a couple: But who is the actor’s mysterious partner?

Facebook

After several media appearances, he ended up revealing himself to the general public through the romantic film called Call Me By Your Name. Today, he has become popular and a crowd of fans now follows him through the media and social networks. The latter, apart from the professional life of their star, would also like to know more about his love life. With the complete reading of this article, you will have ample information on this subject.

Who is Timothée Chalamet’s lucky one?

Timothée Chalamet is a young and famous Franco-American actor who has led a successful professional life since his debut in the cinema. He continues to impress his fans who are now tempted to know what is happening in his love life. Indeed, if we take the aspect of the personal, even intimate life of Timothée Chalamet, we must recognize that the latter is quite discreet. Despite this discretion, we learn thanks to our colleagues from the site 45secondes.fr that the actor has had several romantic relationships. He was in a relationship with the daughters of several celebrities. From 2013 to 2015, it was with Lourdes Ciccone-Leon, the daughter of singer Madonna and sports coach Carlos Leon that he shared his life. Between 2018 and 2020, he was in a relationship with Franco-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of singer Vanessa Paradis and actor Johnny Depp. He also had a brief affair of a few months with actress Eiza Gonzalec. After this last break in 2020, Timothée Chalamet became much more discreet about his love life and has not formalized a romantic relationship since then.

Is Timothée Chalamet currently in a relationship?

Since 2020, a silence hangs over the sentimental life of Timothée Chalamet. Since breaking up with Eiza Gonzalec, he has no longer formalized a romantic relationship. However, a rumor has circulated and we hear that the actor is in a relationship with his colleague Zendaya. Despite the complicity of these two actors, the Legit site notifies us that they are not in a relationship. Timothée Chalamet is then single again.