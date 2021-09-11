Timothée Chalamet as Johnny Depp, will be Willy Wonka

First, Edward Scissorhand. Then, Willy Wonka. Timothée Chalamet, once engaged to Lily-Rose Depp, seems to have decided to follow in the footsteps of the one who could have been her father-in-law. Warner Bros. has, in fact, made official the production of a musical on the king of chocolate, assigning the part to the enfant prodige of American cinema.

Chalamet, currently engaged on four, different film sets, Sara Willy Wonka in an unreleased musical, unrelated to the story as Roald Dahl told it.

The musical, currently untitled, will not have to do with the search for an heir, who can one day take care of the extraordinary Wonka chocolate factory. There will be no butts to the taste of a meal, nor children so curious as to preclude, unaware, the possibility of a lifetime. What will be there, in the film, is the story in music of a young Willy Wonka, eclectic kid, far from being what he would become tomorrow. The film, which was directed by Paul King of Paddington, is the third that Warner Bros. dedicated to the extraordinary chocolatier. For Chalamet, it is the first in which he will have to demonstrate a talent that will not be just an actor.

