Timothée Chalamet confessed to having cried after the premiere of Interstellar

For 2014, Christopher Nolan He had already established himself with films like memento and the trilogy of Batman who starred Christian bale. It was that year when the director took to the cinema one of his most ambitious projects (at least until the arrival of Tenet), which to this day is still well-remembered and competes for the title of “best film” with inceptionhis other great work released four years earlier with Leonardo Dicaprio as protagonist.

In insterstellar, Matthew McConaughey He was the protagonist of a story with a clear environmentalist message that is still completely valid today. The story centers on a group of scientists who make a discovery and go on a space voyage in order to find a planet that is capable of replicating the living conditions on Earth, which no longer seems to be habitable for humanity.

In this film, a very young Timothee Chalametwhich was on its way to being part of productions like Ladybird, beautiful boy Y Call me by your name. He was a very young actor with a great future and an immense illusion, who soon collided head-on with the obstacles of an industry that often does not tend to protect the little ones so much. interstellar It was his great bath of reality, the one that made him notice that he had not yet consecrated himself as an actor.

During a talk he had with Emma Stonewithin the cycle Actors on actors of Variety which occurred in December 2018, Chalamet He said that he saw Interstellar 12 times. Then, she remembered how it was the time that she went to see her in a special projection that Christopher Nolan prepared for part of the cast in lincoln squareNew York. “He invited some people from the cast. It was surreal because it’s a giant IMAX. We were me Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and John Lithgow. I hadn’t made a career yet so I was like the fraud in the room. I saw it and I loved it. But I went back to my house with my dad and I cried for like an hour, because I thought my role was bigger or something.”, he explained, later clarifying that no scene had been cut. It was the intervention of Emma Stone which served to clarify his thinking: “It felt giant when you were…”he said, to which Chalamet matched: “Exactly, that’s it”.

+The two great projects that come with Timothée Chalamet

It is clear that in the last eight years, the life of Timothee Chalamet He turned around and finished fulfilling the goal he had set for himself: to be a movie star. To the films mentioned above, we must add the giant projects that the artist has on the way, which will see the light of day in 2023. One of them is already in post-production and is wonkaa new version of the work of Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. the other is dunesthe second part of this epic adventure directed by Dennis Villeneuvewhere he will give life to Paul Atreideswho is believed to be the savior of the Fremen.