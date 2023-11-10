Timothée Chalamet couldn’t stop saying ‘Wonka’ in ‘SNL’ promo after strike

“Willy Wonka, Wonka,” Timothée Chalamet interrupted Bowen Yang in a promo for the “Saturday Night Live” show he’s hosting this week. reason why? “Sorry, the actors’ strike has just ended, I can finally promote my film,” he explains.

The historic 118-day strike ended at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, just as Chalamet was promoting his upcoming film “Wonka” — while also promoting his appearance on “SNL” on Saturday. “Willy Wonka, chocolate, chocolate man, Willy Wonka, chocolate,” he says again in the “SNL” promo, unable to contain his excitement for the strike ending.

Chalamet will star alongside Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins in “Wonka,” directed by Paul King, which premieres Dec. 15. While the actor was earlier unable to talk about his projects on “shows like this”. SNL, Chalamet’s “Wonka” promotion marks a return to normalcy for the press cycle for upcoming films and series.

Along with Chalamet, this week’s “SNL” show will feature musical guests BoyGenius, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. Other Season 49 “SNL” host and musical guest duos include Nate Bargatz and the Foo Fighters and Pete Davidson and Ice Spice. Bad Bunny performed both hosting and musical guest duties in the second episode of the season. Season 49 also features a slate of surprise guests including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, and Mick Jagger.

The Nov. 18 episode of “SNL” will be hosted by Jason Momoa, with Tate McRae as the musical guest.