Timothée Chalamet gossip, news on videos while playing video game

There was a time when Timothée Chalamet wasn’t the star of Dunes that we all cheered on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2021 (where he walked alongside his colleague Zendaya), whose delicate but disarming charm also takes victims among the daughters of Hollywood stars (see Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose Depp, as well as Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon Ciccone , both of his exes). Before ending up in the limelight thanks to successful films such as Intestellar, Call me by your name And Little Women, Timothée was an ordinary boy who dreamed of the world of cinema and who, in addition to devoting himself to studying and acting, spent a lot of time playing video games. A passion for the world of video games that led Chalamet to open a Youtube channel (until now remained secret) where he made videos showing the joypads he painted. Yes, we can say that the teen-Timothée was a real nerd.

To uncover the Pandora’s box “on the dark past” of the 25-year-old was the protagonist of the next film dedicated to Willy Wonka who, during an interview with professional videogamer Nate Hill, confirmed that the one on Youtube was the his former channel, where he enjoyed posting videos showing his modified Xbox controllers. Joysticks of almost inestimable value (at least today) those that Timothée made mainly by spray and with unique designs (see the Christmas one) which, once finished, he sold to friends for the modest sum of $ 10 a piece. An almost symbolic cost that shows when Chalamet did it for passion rather than for gain. “My parents always told me things like ‘There’s spray paint all over the house, you can’t do it anymore!'” The actor recalled amused. The French Dispatch during the interview with Hill, thanks to which we discovered another completely unexpected passion of his.

Only a few days ago, in fact, Timothée had taken everyone off guard presenting himself at the press conference of Dunes wearing a green sweater belonging to the merch of Harry Potter and, more specifically, the Slytherin house. A discovery linked to the world of the boy wizard with the lightning bolt-shaped scar that goes hand in hand with the Timothée in gamer version, who during the day enjoyed dirtying the whole house with his spray colors while in the evening, once he went to read, he dreamed of receiving the famous letter from Hogwarts that would allow him to become a great wizard, just like Harry Potter. Come on let’s face it, how can you not love a guy like that?

