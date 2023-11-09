Timothée Chalamet in new ‘SNL’ promo: Watch – Billboard

Courtesy photo

timothy chalamet is returning Saturday night Live on stage this weekend (November 11) as host, and dune The actor enjoyed some fresh air at 30 Rockefeller Plaza while strolling on set.

In the one-minute promo released on Wednesday (November 8), Chalamet walks around snl The studio, with headphones on, is praising “iconic parts” of the set, including the Weekend Update set, the clock, and the bottom of the bleachers where the cue cards are written.

As the actor looks around at the stage where he will perform his monologue, Mickey Day and Sarah Sherman attempt to warn him to get out of the studio, as smoke is being spread there and the air is “poisoned”. However, Chalamet immediately replies, “It’s okay, I grew up in New York. “I’m immune.”

wonka The star is then seen dancing around the stage as infected air fills his lungs. Chalamet is no stranger snl, hosting the December 12, 2020 episode. He’ll be joined by Boygenius – the supergroup fronted by Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julian Baker – who will appear as musical guests just weeks after the release of the new four-track EP. the rest, Bridgers previously served as the musical guest for his solo work in April 2021, and memorably destroyed his guitar on stage at Studio 8H.

look at chalamet snl Promo below. Saturday night Live Airs Saturday nights at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here.