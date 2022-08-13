Timothée Chalamet is a cannibalistic teenager in Bones and All, the new Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino, director of the acclaimed Call Me by Your Name, returns to have Timothée Chalamet in the leading role of his next film, Bones and All. In the film, which still does not have an official release date in Argentina, although its official teaser can already be seen, the actor plays a peculiar cannibalistic teenager who goes on a road trip with his girlfriend.

The half-minute preview, posted by Chalamet himself on his Twitter account, shows images of his character, Lee, and his girlfriend Maren, played by Taylor Russell. They are a couple of cannibals in love who travel the United States in search of Maren’s father, whom he never met.

Based on the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the film will focus on the particular relationship between the characters of Chalamet and Russell, who live on the fringes of society and must go through endless adventures on the aforementioned road trip. “Don’t you think I’m a bad person?” Lee asks in the trailer. “All I know is that I love you,” Maren replies.

The rest of the main cast of Bones and All It is completed by Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green.director of the last three installments of the saga Halloween. The soundtrack that will accompany the two protagonists is in charge of Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, was written by David Kajganich, who already worked with Guadagnino on his previous project, Suspiriatape that happened to Call Me by Your Name in the filmography of the Italian director.

What is known about Dune 2, Timothée Chalamet’s latest success

After the mixed reception of dunes and the fury of tickets sold at the cinema, Denis Villenueve is preparing the second part of the story with a release date scheduled for October 2023. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who respectively play Paul Atreides and Chani, his romantic interest, publicly commented on their desire to start shooting the film, in which they will also reprise their roles Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista.

to production Christopher Walken (The Sniper, Catch Me If You Can) and Austin Butler (Elvis) will join in new characters. The film will have an exclusive theatrical release and not in a hybrid format, as happened with its predecessor, and will complete Villeneuve’s original plan, who always had in mind to unfold the story into two sections.

Set in the distant future, the story follows Duke Leto Atreides and his son, Paul, as they travel to the planet Arrakis to manage the production of a valuable drug known as “the spice,” which extends human life and grants superhuman mental powers. . However, a dangerous betrayal by their enemies leads Paul and his mother to take refuge with the Fremen, a tribe from Arrakis that lives in the deep desert, with whom they will try to take revenge on their father and return control over the natives to the natives. the coveted substance.