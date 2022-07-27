Timothée Chalamet is an angsty teen cannibal in first ‘Bones and All’ stills

Timothee Chalamet is indebted to Luca Guadagnino. Beyond a series of small roles in film and television, in titles such as Homeland, Men, women & children, interstellar Y Miss Stevens, was Call Me By Your Name, the Italian director’s hymn to love set in the fields and lakes of northern Italy, the film that definitively launched the 26-year-old actor to stardom. He established him as a Hollywood heartthrob, earned him an Oscar nomination and paved the way for him to land leading roles in all kinds of movies, from Lady Bird Y little women until the french chronicle Y dunes. Now, how could it be otherwise, she’s back with Guadagnino in another sunny drama that could lead to awards season glory.

titled Bones and Allit is an adaptation of the suggestive homonymous novel by Camille DeAngelis based on a couple of teenage cannibals. Its synopsis describes the film as “the story of a first love between Maren, a young woman learning to survive on the fringes of society, and Lee, an intense, underprivileged drifter, when they meet and team up on an odyssey of more 1,000 miles away through the back roads, hidden passageways and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America, but despite his best efforts, all roads lead to their terrifying pasts and to one last stop that will determine if their love can survive their loss. otherness”.

While Chalamet will play the brooding Lee, Taylor Russell, who burst onto the scene thanks to the mind-boggling waves by Trey Edward Shults, will play Maren. As for the rest of the cast, she includes Chloe SevignyMark Rylance, André Holland and Michael Stuhlbarg who, of course, played Chalamet’s character’s good-natured father in Call Me By Your Yam.

The thriller youth will hit theaters on November 23, but before that it will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month. The ad arrived via the film’s official Twitter account on July 26, accompanied by two previously unreleased images. In the first we see Maren (Russell) looking into the eyes of the disheveled Lee (Chalamet); and the second shows the couple in the back of a pickup truck, covered in dirt and presumably in the middle of their epic cross-country drive.