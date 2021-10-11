Timothée Chalamet is the new Willy Wonka, the first official photo

After Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp it will be Timothée Chalamet who will again wear the role of Willy Wonka in “Wonka”, A prequel based on the characters created by Roald Dahl, set before the events narrated in The Chocolate Factory. The star of “Dune” has released the first official image of the film, directed by award-winning director Paul King, father of the two beloved Paddington.

The prequel

Producers of the film are Academy Award® nominee David Heyman, who produced the “Harry Potter“,”Fantastic beasts” And “Paddington“; Luke Kelly, who produced the recent film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches and the upcoming”Matilda“, and Alexandra Derbyshire executive producer of the”Paddington“and imminent”Jurassic World: Dominion“.

The cast

Starring alongside Chalamet in the film are Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Academy Award®-winning actress Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Rich Fulcher, Academy Award® nominee Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Emmy winner and the Peabody Award Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White. King also co-wrote the film alongside the co-writer of “Paddington 2”Simon Farnaby (along with Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson). Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing the original songs for the film.

Filming of “WonkaAre taking place in the UK, with the film hitting theaters in 2023, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. 40 years ago it went out in the hall Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory by Mel Stuart, an absolute cult driven by an iconic Gene Wilder. In 2005, the new adaptation by Tim Burton, with Johnny Depp in the role of the mysterious sweet maker. With Timothée Chalamet we will discover the ‘origins’ of Wonka.