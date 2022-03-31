Timothee Chalamet links Jennifer Lawrence to his first date

Being a celebrity seems to make you very susceptible to full-circle moments, like Hailey Bieber attending a Justin Bieber concert as a pre-teen, and eventually becoming his wife. So many celebrities have crazy moments like this, and Timothée Chalamet just revealed his, involving Jennifer Lawrence and a movie date.

While on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 27, Chalamet was asked about the different experience of filming his two Academy Award-nominated movies, “Dune” and “Don’t Look Up.” “Dune was like a four- or five-month project in the desert that I starred in with Rebecca Ferguson and a great cast,” he recalled, hinting that those circumstances were very different from the Adam McKay-directed comedy.

“And then Don’t Look Up was an opportunity to work with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, two actors that I admire a lot, especially DiCaprio, I grew up watching their movies.” But Chalamet also has a one-sided history with Lawrence. “My first date was to see The Hunger Games,” he said of the 2012 Lawrence movie. So that means Chalamet went from kissing in a theater watching Lawrence on screen to being the one Lawrence kisses in “Don ‘t Look Up”.

Who was Timothée Chalamet’s date back then?

Of course, then there is the matter of the identity of Chalamet’s date. Though not guaranteed, it’s possible that the lucky one was Madonna’s daughter, Lola Leon, considering the couple attended High School 11 years ago, and all fans know they dated sometime around that time.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Leon called Chalamet her first boyfriend. “I respect him a lot, we were a small item,” she said. It’s quite possible that Chalamet had many girlfriends in high school, and any one of them could have been her date to the movies. However, for the purposes of a good story, we will believe that she was Lola.