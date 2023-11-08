Timothée Chalamet returns to Studio 8H before hosting SNL … as girlfriend Kylie Jenner shows off her Khayere catsuit

By Cassie Carpenter for DailyMail.com









Timothée Chalamet enjoys his return to Studio 8H inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan in the teaser for his second hosting gig on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, which was released on Wednesday.

‘It’s always magical to enter these doors. There are so many iconic parts in this studio,’ the 27-year-old Oscar nominee marveled at the preview.

‘The moment that opens every monologue. Under the bleachers, where the cue cards are made. UPDATE The desk where (Michael) Che and that other guy (Colin Jost) sit. And of course, there’s home base where I’ll be stepping onto the historic SNL (stage) this Saturday.’

The camera then turned to SNL cast member Mickey Day, who was in the control room, asking: ‘Why is he in the studio being fumigated?’

SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, who was also in the control room, said: ‘Timothy, get out of the studio right now!’

Back in the building! Timothée Chalamet enjoys his return to Studio 8H inside 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan in the teaser for his second hosting gig on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, which was released on Wednesday.

‘It’s fine,’ Timothy – who was raised in Hell’s Kitchen – replied, looking at the concerned couple.

‘I grew up in New York. I’m immune!’

Mickey then yelled ‘You’re breathing poison!’ And Sarah screamed: ‘You’re going to die!’

Chalamet – who appeared unfazed despite being covered in smoke – will be joined by musical guest BoyGenius this Saturday alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

The Bleu de Chanel brand ambassador — who made his SNL hosting debut in December 2020 — will be unable to headline his upcoming films Wonka and Dune: Part Two due to the ongoing SAG/AFTRA strike.

Meanwhile, Timothy’s famous girlfriend Kylie Jenner — who will likely fly her $73M, 10-seat ‘Kylie Air’ private plane to New York to support him — on Wednesday promoted the second phase of her new clothing company, Khy Spent doing.

The 26-year-old reality star is releasing a line of catsuits and puffers in cobalt blue, black and stone hues starting November 15 – which were created by designing duo Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards of Entire Studios.

Kiwi-born Kylie shows off her curvy 5ft 6in figure in skin-tight onesie for collaboration with Yeezy ‘Ghost’ consultants.

The 27-year-old Oscar nominee marveled at the preview: ‘It’s always magical to walk through these doors. There are a lot of iconic parts in this studio. The moment that opens every monologue. Under the bleachers, where the cue cards are made’

Timothy continued: ‘Update the desk where (Michael) Che and that other guy (Colin Jost) sit. And of course, there’s home base where I’ll be stepping onto the historic SNL (stage) this Saturday.’

The camera then turned to SNL cast member Mickey Day, who was in the control room, asking: ‘Why is he in the studio being fumigated?’

SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, who was also in the control room, said: ‘Timothy, get out of the studio right now!’

Chalamet – who grew up in Hell’s Kitchen – looked at the concerned couple and replied: ‘It’s fine. I grew up in New York. I’m immune!’

Mickey then yelled ‘You’re breathing poison!’ And Sarah screamed: ‘You’re going to die!’

will you watch? The Bleu de Chanel brand ambassador – who remained unfazed despite being drenched in smoke – will be joined by musical guests BoyGenius this Saturday alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Restrictions: Timothy — who made his SNL hosting debut in December 2020 (pictured) — will be unable to headline his upcoming films Wonka and Dune: Part Two due to the ongoing SAG/AFTRA strike.

Jenner and Chalamet — whose mutual friend is designer Haider Ackermann — were last photographed together in WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at MoMA in Manhattan on November 1.

There are unconfirmed reports that the Intergalactic actor and The Kardashians producer-star met up at Nobu Malibu in 2019 before celebrating the New Year in Aspen.

Timothy has previously romanced The King leading lady Lily-Rose Depp, Extrapolation actress Eiza Gonzalez and Madonna’s eldest Lourdes Leon.

Kylie has two children – daughter Stormi, 5; and son Airey, 21 months – from her on/off five-year relationship with disgraced Astroworld founder Travis Scott, which ended in December.

Chalamet beat out Tom Holland to play young Willy Wonka in Paul King’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical prequel Wonka, which will be released in UK theaters on December 8 and in US theaters on December 15.

The $125 million-budgeted big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl also stars Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Matt Lucas.

Bones and All creator-star will also reprise his role as duke-turned-freeman Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s sequel Dune: Part Two, which hits US/UK theaters on March 15.

The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken.

The 56-year-old Canadian filmmaker’s critically acclaimed first installment – ​​based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel – grossed $402M at the global box office in 2021.

HBIC: Meanwhile, Chalamet’s famous girlfriend Kylie Jenner – who will likely fly her $73M, 10-seat ‘Kylie Air’ private plane to New York to support him – on Wednesday unveiled the second phase of her new clothing company, Khy Spent in promoting.

will you buy? The 26-year-old reality star is releasing a line of catsuits and puffers in cobalt blue, black and stone hues starting November 15.

The line was created by design duo Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards of Entire Studios

Layering staple: Kylie shows off her curvy 5ft 6in figure in skin-tight onesie for Kiwi-born collaboration with Yeezy ‘Ghost’ consultants.

The red carpet isn’t official yet! Jenner and the Intergalactic actor — whose mutual friend is designer Haider Ackermann — were last photographed together in WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at MoMA in Manhattan on November 1