Timothée Chalamet revealed the movie that makes him cry and his answer will surprise you

There are films that leave a mark on the viewer due to the emotion they provoked. Laughter, cry, fury… Whatever it is, that is, to a great extent, the magic of cinema, that Timothee Chalamet experimented very conspicuously with a 2014 film.

The actor had a small role in “Interstellar”ribbon Christopher Nolanand it was during a private performance for the cast that he experienced, for the first time, firsthand the emotions that the average viewer can feel in a movie theater seat.

“He invited some people from the cast. It was surreal because it’s a giant IMAX. It was me, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and John Lithgow. I hadn’t made a career yet so I was like the fraud in the room. i saw it and i loved it. But I went back to my house with my dad and I cried for like an hourbecause I thought my role was bigger or something like that,” he revealed.

For Timothee Chalamet watch “interstellar” is to return, again and again, to that room and that genuine cry that the film caused him and that, even today, makes him cry.

In the film, Chalamet plays Tom Cooper, the son of Matthew McConaughey’s character.

“Seeing that life on Earth is coming to an end, a group of explorers led by pilot Cooper and scientist Amelia embark on a mission that may be the most important in human history: to travel beyond our galaxy. to discover some planet in another that can guarantee the future of the human race”, prays the official movie synopsis.

“Interstellar” is considered one of Christopher Nolan’s best films

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, Michael Caine, John Lithgow, Casey Affleck, Ellen Burstyn, and Topher Grace. “interstellar” It is considered one of the best movies of Christopher Nolan.

When he was not yet the star he is today, a very young Timothee Chalamet gave life, on tape, to Tom Cooperson of the character of Matthew McConaughey.

