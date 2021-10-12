Timothée Chalamet reveals: ‘Never movie about superheroes’

Here are the valuable advice received by the actor from one of his idols, which he does not intend to name. No chance to see him on Marvel and DC sets

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most popular actors on the Hollywood scene in recent years. His filmography is already very rich in quality, despite the fact that the interpreter has not yet turned 30.

deepening



The best films to see in October 2021. PHOTOS Christopher Nolan included him in the cast of “Interstellar“, Even if the explosion of his career took place in 2017 with”Call me by your name”By Luca Guadagnino. In the same year she starred in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird”, and then left room for a truly exciting 2019. Three films have been released in twelve months: “A Rainy Day in New York”, “The king“And” Little Women “. Particularly appreciated in “Dunes“By Denis Villeneuve, with fans looking forward to the November release of”The French Dispatch”By Wes Anderson.

The advice received deepening



Venice 78, Dune: the review of the film with Timothée Chalamet Loading... Advertisements Interviewed by “Time”, Timothée Chalamet spoke of the precious advice received from one of his idols regarding his career. Indications that, to date, have been followed to the letter: “One of my heroes, I can’t say who because he would kick me, put his arm on my shoulders, the first night we met, and gave me some advice . No hard drugs and no superhero movies ”.

deepening



Timothée Chalamet, the first photo in the role of Willy Wonka It will be very difficult, therefore, to be able to see Chalamet involved in Marvel and DC productions in the near future. The actor then spoke of his career: “It is a combination of luck and the good advice received at the beginning to not get stuck in just one type of role.”

The next films by Timothée Chalamet deepening



The French Dispatch, the trailer for the film by Wes Anderson Great expectation for “The French Dispatch”, The latest effort by acclaimed director Wes Anderson. Again space for a rich cast of superstars, including Timothée Chalamet. The film tells the story of a particular editorial team committed to reporting the best stories made by the newspaper over the years. All to pay homage to their recently deceased director. On March 17, 2023 it will also arrive at the cinema “Wonka“, Spin-off of” The Chocolate Factory “. A film that will come 15 years after the version of Johnny Depp and fifty years from that of Gene Wilder. The plot centers on the life of Willy Wonka, shown in his youthful years. It tells of how a simple boy managed to become the owner of a crazy company like the one that the whole world knows. Space also for the first meeting with the Oompa-Loompas.