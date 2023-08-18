Timothée Chalamet turns Willy Wonka in the amazing trailer for the prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.
The first trailer for ‘Wonka’ is finally here, offering us the best glimpse yet Timothée Chalamet’s illustration based on the classic Roald Dahl character, Writer/director Paul King described the new film asA “companion piece” to the classic 1971 film A World of Fantasy, which starred Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.And the master will tell in detail about the origin of the chocolatier and how he became the king of sweets by building his famous factory.
Although we don’t have any songs in the trailer, King promises that “Wonka” will include song and dance, including Neil Hannon’s original songs from “The Divine Comedy.” Covers of classic songs like ‘Pure Imagination’, And while the trailer doesn’t have these songs, at least it ends with Funny introduction to Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompas in the movie,
Chalamet was first seen in character with a photo from the set that impressed many fans Compare him to Johnny Depp from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’by Tim Burton.
“The really funny thing about it is that it’s so intriguing. This movie is so honest, it’s so enjoyable…Before outlining his inspirations for taking the role, he spoke about the public’s reaction to the photo.
“I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever you want on the wall, you know? And I guess I’m realizing that somebody’s personal life, somebody’s adult life can be quite boring, and The artist’s life can still be extraordinary,
The cast of ‘Wonka’ also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia ColmanPatterson Joseph, Matthew Baynton, and Matt Lucas.
Colman, who plays the villain in the film, praised Chalamet’s performance as Willy Wonka in December 2022: “He’s doing something different. It’s a pleasant experience. He’s so beautiful on screen.” it’s magic,
Wonka will be released in cinemas worldwide 15 December of 2023.
Fran is an expert on film and series, specializing in cultural outreach and film criticism. Although his favorite genre is horror, he’d tell you the same thing about Marvel’s new UCM blockbuster than an auteur film claiming the festival circuit.
There isn’t a Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ series that escapes their radar, going through each platform’s catalog to recommend and analyze its best content.
Fran has been writing for Fotogras for over a year, but her beginnings date back almost two decades to film forums and blogs such as Planeta Claqueta or Moviementarios. He was the founder and part of the board of directors of Revista Mutaciones, a digital publication of film criticism and analysis, and a member of the Association of Cinematographic Information of Spain (AICE), the organization that awards the Feroz Award, as well as a voter. For Blogos de Oro al Indie Films.
After completing a master’s degree in film criticism at the Madrid Film School (ECAM), which was taught by Camon Cuadernos de Cine, he collaborated for more than 10 years as a special press at film festivals such as San Sebastián, Sitges and Filmadrid is and/or covered. Along the way, interviews with relevant directors, actors and actresses from the national industry such as Penelope Cruz, Carlos Saura, Ana de Armas, José Luis Cuerda or José Sacristan and international directors such as James Wan, Edgar Wright or Dario Argento.
His knowledge and experience has led him to become a film video blogger for Fnac Spain and director and presenter of the Holocausto Zinefago podcast, which broadcasts over 150 programs that mix cinema and humor with a unique and original approach goes.