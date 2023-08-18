Timothée Chalamet turns Willy Wonka in the amazing trailer for the prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

The first trailer for ‘Wonka’ is finally here, offering us the best glimpse yet Timothée Chalamet’s illustration based on the classic Roald Dahl character, Writer/director Paul King described the new film asA “companion piece” to the classic 1971 film A World of Fantasy, which starred Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.And the master will tell in detail about the origin of the chocolatier and how he became the king of sweets by building his famous factory.

Although we don’t have any songs in the trailer, King promises that “Wonka” will include song and dance, including Neil Hannon’s original songs from “The Divine Comedy.” Covers of classic songs like ‘Pure Imagination’, And while the trailer doesn’t have these songs, at least it ends with Funny introduction to Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompas in the movie,

Chalamet was first seen in character with a photo from the set that impressed many fans Compare him to Johnny Depp from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’by Tim Burton.

“The really funny thing about it is that it’s so intriguing. This movie is so honest, it’s so enjoyable…Before outlining his inspirations for taking the role, he spoke about the public’s reaction to the photo.

“I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever you want on the wall, you know? And I guess I’m realizing that somebody’s personal life, somebody’s adult life can be quite boring, and The artist’s life can still be extraordinary,

The cast of ‘Wonka’ also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia ColmanPatterson Joseph, Matthew Baynton, and Matt Lucas.

Colman, who plays the villain in the film, praised Chalamet’s performance as Willy Wonka in December 2022: “He’s doing something different. It’s a pleasant experience. He’s so beautiful on screen.” it’s magic,

Wonka will be released in cinemas worldwide 15 December of 2023.

