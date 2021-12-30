Timothée Chalamet wanted to look like Joe Exotic

Timothée Chalamet is one of the protagonists of Don’t Look Up, the Adam McKay film that is becoming popular on Netflix, which he also sees in the cast Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep. In an interview with Vogue, costume designer Susan Matheson talked about how Timothée Chalamet wanted to appear in the comedy as Joe Exotic. During his first quarantine, the actor noted Tiger King and therefore wanted his character to resemble that of Exotic, the protagonist of the Netflix docu-series.

Timothée Chalamet wanted Joe Exotic’s haircut in Tiger King

The costume designer said that “The first thing I was told was i want a mullet and of course he sent me pictures of Joe Exotic. Everyone was obsessed with Joe at the time, but instead I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet and the moment I showed it to Timothée, he said: Bingo! “. The look that was then chosen for the actor is the one we see in the film, which features many transformations, including Jennifer Lawrence’s hair dyeing and Leonardo DiCaprio’s clothes and beard. However, it remains unusual how Timothée Chalamet had in mind the look of Joe Exotic as his favorite.

The film Don’t Look Up tells the adventures of two scientists – played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – who try to inform the population about the imminent impact of a comet with the earth, destroying the latter a few months after its discovery. The two have to deal with politicians who have no idea what’s going on and who seem focused more on other issues, such as the White House scandals. When the two scientists set out to inform the population, they will find only a wall in front of them, with people who will not listen to them because they are absorbed by their trivial problems. Alongside DiCaprio and Lawrence, we find Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry and Jonah Hill.