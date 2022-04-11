Timothy Bradley predicts fight between Canelo and Golovkin:…

Timothy Bradley analyzed the possible fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin to be held in September of this year for the super middleweight belts.

“Going up to 168 (pounds) is going to exhaust you,” the American replied in an interview with the TV channel Youtube, FightHype, about the Kazakh boxer. “Canelo is dominating at that weight, I see him knocking out late in that fight.”

GGG defeated on Saturday May 9 in Japan a Ryouta Murata in the unification of the middleweight belts of the IBF Y WBA.

It was difficult for the Kazakh to start the fight and he had to come from behind to get the knockout in the ninth round and get two of the 160-pound belts.

Earlier this year, the team at Cinnamon Y Golovkin They signed a contract to meet again for the third time in September of this year at super middleweight.

“Golovkin It looked terrible at first, but it closed very well,” he said. Bradley about what happened in the Saitama Arena Come in GGG and the Japanese. “He still has some power in his fists, but Cinnamon It’s on another level right now.”

Canelo will knock out Golovkin, Timothy Bradley predicts

Eddy Reynosocoach and manager Saulrevealed that there are several clauses in the contract in case there is an extraordinary situation such as an injury, but everything is already arranged for them to face each other in September.

However, first Cinnamon have to beat Dmitry Bivol next May 7 for the semi-complete belt of the WBA in his second fight at 175 pounds.

“Cinnamon he is going to press and he is going to connect it from all sides”, he analyzed Tim Bradley about the fight between the Mexican and the Kazakh. “In condition he is way ahead of Golovkin. If she doesn’t knock him out, she’s going to end up hurting him severely.”