Tim’s sui generis co-investment splits Agcom. Here’s what happened

The split that has revealed itself within AGCOM on the issue of TIM’s co-investment is impressive. While the authority issued an optimistic statement defining TIM’s proposal substantially in line with European law, one of its members, Dr. Giomi, publicly distanced herself from it, raising important procedural and substantive objections. It must be said that there is still no public information on what exactly was resolved by AGCOM, but hypotheses can still be made on the basis of the documents circulated previously.

But what is this co-investment?

Everything starts from a European standard, Article 76 of the new European Code of Electronic Communications, which allows dominant operators to be deregulated in the face of optical fiber investments shared with other operators. It is an institution that the EU had envisaged to incentivize investments by those operators, the historical incumbents such as TIM, BT, Deutsche Telekom, etc., who had a low propensity to modernize their telephone networks. By offering the incentive of deregulation, but linking the investment to the joint participation of other operators, the EU thus thought of saving goat and cabbage: that is, both the incentive to invest and the competition.

The idea was not strange, given that positive phenomena of co-investment already existed in Europe, especially in France and Spain, and it was above all joint-ventures (i.e. operators who share investments with a common company) or network-sharing ( operators granting reciprocal access to their infrastructures). However, the final version of the standard underwent a downward processing, and a somewhat loose system emerged, in which, in addition to the hypotheses of joint-venture and network-sharing, a third somewhat smoky one was added, consisting of “purchase agreements involving specific rights of a structural nature“. One may wonder why the European Code envisaged this case with such fleeting borders. As Bismarck said, we must never ask ourselves how laws and salamis are made.

The co-investment Sui generis chosen by TIM

The model in question, which does not consist in the purchase of ownership of an infrastructure but allows for similar powers, can be substantiated only with so-called IRU contracts, i.e. Indefeasible Right of Use (in Italian irrevocable right of use): these are contractual forms that allow the acquisition of the exclusive, unrestricted and non-revocable use of a telecommunications system, for the entire life of the infrastructure (generally at least 20 years ). The IRU has already been used in the telecommunications sector, especially in the sector of submarine cables and national and international backbones.

From the beginning TIM has supported this form of infrastructural cooperation with communication efforts, not hiding the intention of wanting to make it the way in which the entire Italian telecommunications market should operate, especially if it succeeds in bringing the coveted merger to fruition. with Open Fiber. But this communicative effort has created confusion in public opinion, politics and the press, which have been led to think that going in this direction we would have a multiplicity of networks in Italy, and that all Italian telecommunications operators (Vodafone, Wind, etc.) could potentially become co-owners and managers of the new TIM network. But is not so.

On the contrary, as highlighted in the alarm raised by Commissioner Giomi, the Italian telcos would not be co-investors in the literal good sense of the term, and their “investment” would not translate into the purchase of infrastructures to be managed independently (therefore a CAPEX). , but it would result in a purchase of services (therefore an OPEX). We repeat: the network would remain owned and managed by TIM, although the amounts paid by the other telcos to purchase the services would be literally classified as “co-investment”.

AGCOM’s solitary race

It is evident that this mess derives from a norm, the art. 76 of the European Code, which is far from clear or at least, it is in the principles, but less in the details, despite being very complicated. For this reason, the practical application has been delegated to the national authorities, also taking into account the Berec guidelines. Italy appears to be the only European country at the moment in which the law in question has aroused interest, while in the rest of the EU it is currently being ignored.

This is already a fact that should make us think: if our European partners are so cold towards this new legislation, this should be a reason for us Italians, and therefore for AGCOM, to think about it a little, rather than speeding up the times. If all European countries competed to implement the rule, I understand a possible Italian ambition to be first in the class. But that’s not the case, there is no race, and AGCOM is racing alone.

The incompatibility of the co-investment with the other scenarios

TIM’s co-investment complicates an already complex framework, the Italian telecommunications one. In fact, this development model, based on the idea of ​​a single TIM owner of the national network and vertically integrated, is incompatible with the project for the spin-off of the TIM network that would follow the KKR takeover bid, because this spin-off would require a separation of the infrastructure from the services. , therefore the opposite of TIM’s co-investment; and it is also incompatible with the longed-for project for a Single Network, because it is now clear that the EU would not authorize the reconstitution in Italy of a vertically integrated quasi-monopoly of telecoms. If anyone wished to merge TIM with Open Fiber, they should do so with the wholesale-only model, that is, that of Open Fiber which is completely opposite to that of TIM.

The Brussels exam and further obstacles

Fortunately, it does not end there. The co-investment project will now have to go to public consultation and it is desirable that AGCOM takes note of the opinions that will arrive from the market. Then it will have to be notified in Brussels, where the European Commission, together with Berec, that is the other national regulatory authorities, will have to assess the compliance of the project with art. 76. An in-depth examination is to be expected because no one in Europe would want a precedent that a commercial offer with a little discount can be regarded as a “co-investment”.

Finally, let’s not forget the role of AGCM, which had already encountered some critical issues in TIM’s co-investment, highlighting how it had the objective of divesting potential partners rather than investing; and to whose attention the lock-in problem was brought, that is to say those clauses of the co-investment that could actually oblige the operators to obtain supplies exclusively from TIM itself, putting the competing network of Open FIber out of the market.

The procedure will take several months and in the meantime, if KKR’s takeover bid for TIM materializes with the consequent need to spin off the network, the co-investment project à l’italienne it will stop in any case, for the reasons already mentioned: if the TIM network is separated for safety reasons, with or without a merger with Open Fiber, the KKR traction TIM will not be able to control it. Goodbye vertical integration, goodbye co-investment.