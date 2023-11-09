TimTheTatman rallies fans to keep Fortnite OG permanently

TimTheTatman urged his viewers to join in and help make Fortnite OG a permanent addition to the game.

Fortnite has replicated its success since it first launched by bringing back old map locations, weapons, and more with Fortnite OG. The game’s slower pace harkens back to what Fortnite was originally built on, which seems to be exactly what the fanbase wanted.

The new version of the game broke a player record for Epic Games by reaching 44 million people on the second day of release. Since then, millions of players continue to flock to the servers to play the nostalgic version of their favorite game.

Among those players are some of the most popular streamers and content creators from when the game was at its peak. TimTheTatman joined Nickmercs, Ninja and DrDisrespect to reform one of the most famous squads.

TimTheTatman says Fortnite OG “is”

After being eliminated from a game, TimTheTatman took a moment to talk to his fans about Fortnite OG. He had previously mentioned, before taking a break from streaming, that Fortnite OG was one of the most enjoyable experiences he had had in a long time.

Now, TimTheTatman aims to maintain that enjoyment by incorporating some version of Fortnite OG permanently. But it takes more than just your audience to make it happen.

“What if we just make a video and say ‘keep OG Fortnite’ and it gets 100,000 likes,” asked TimTheTatman?

“First of all, I think we would need over 100,000 signatories, Tim,” Ninja said on the broadcast with him.

“Let’s start there, keep OG in.” said TimTheTatman.

“And leave it there forever,” Ninja asked. “Where would the updates be?”

“Leave it forever brother, that’s it,” said TimTheTatman. “That’s all”.

Epic Games has yet to reveal its plans for Fortnite OG after its initial release on November 3. Although updates will continually be sent to the game to add more elements that bring back that nostalgic feeling.