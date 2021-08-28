TIMVISION: all the news for September 2021

Big arrivals in September on TIMVISION. In addition to the big movies like John Wick 3, to complete series such as Hannibal And Orphan Black and to souls like Holly and Benji in a remastered version comes the huge box office success Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission in the Videostore for rent section. Here are all the main news of TIMVISION of September 2021.
TIMVISION: the films
John Wick 3
This is the third installment of the action saga with Keanu Reeves. Killer John Wick was also abandoned by the High Table, and on his head is a $ 15 million bounty.
Portrait of the young woman on fire
Film set in 1770 France, where a painter is commissioned to create the wedding painting of a young woman.
Almost perfect parents
A funny bittersweet comedy about parenting nowadays. In the cast Anna Foglietta and Pietro Calabresi.
Ailo – An adventure in the ice
Production halfway between a documentary and a film: it tells the story of a reindeer cub in the first 16 months of its life. The narrating voice is by Fabio Volo.
The Informer – 3 seconds to survive
Action film with Joel Kinnaman and Rosamund Pike. A former prisoner must cooperate with the FBI in spite of himself between secrets and twists.
TIMVISION: the complete series
Orphan Black
The whole famous sci-fi series centered on Sarah Manning, an orphan girl who assumes the identity of a suicidal woman identical to her, is coming soon, later discovering that she is one of many clones in circulation.
The Good Fight
There fifth season from The Good Fight continues with a new exclusive episode every Thursday. A financial scam forces Maia Rindell and Diane Lockhart to join Lucca Quinn in a major Chicago law firm. Although starting from the bottom, the two are determined to climb to the top.
Hannibal
Comes for the first time on the streaming service Hannibal, the TV series in 3 seasons inspired by the novels of Thomas Harris. Mads Mikkelsen plays Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist and criminal, who is joined by a young FBI profiler. Also in the cast are Hugh Dancy and Laurence Fishburne.
TIMVISION: cartoons
The Fumbles
Here comes the new animated series dedicated to the little ones to learn English while having fun.
Holly and Benji
The football champions are back on TIMVISION, with the whole saga remastered! The original three seasons and the series are coming Holly and Benji forever, to experience the great passion of the most loved sport in the world.
Yo Yoga
This, however, is a TV series always dedicated to children, but useful for learning many Yoga exercises from home.
TIMVISION: the great cinema for rent
Jungle Cruise
This is the new spectacular Disney movie. In Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are the protagonists of a thrilling adventure in the heart of Africa.
At Quiet Place II
Always Emily Blunt comes back in At Quiet Place II, sequel to the successful film halfway between horror and science fiction. In this second chapter, Cillian Murphy also joins the cast.
The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission
This is the very latest version directed by James Gunn of the popular DC Comics comic. In the cast Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba and John Cena along with a rowdy group of unexpected and crazy heroes.
