TIMVision Box Atmosphere is born: the new decoder with Bang & Olufsen audio quality

Is called TIMVision Box Atmosphere and the new decoder that allows access to TIMVision contents and an even more engaging entertainment experience. How come? The new decoder has the Full HD and 4K HDR image definition but also the sound quality with Audio by Bang & Olufsen performance and integrated Dolby Atmos.

TimVision Box Atmosphere: here’s how much it costs and how it works

The new TIMVision Box Atmosphere it offers features that allow a qualitatively higher fruition and bring the viewer into an immersive sound dimension that reveals every audio detail of the films and musical contents. As mentioned, the presence of 4K HDR image definition but also of the partnership with Bang & Olufsen for audio it allows to guarantee superior results compared to a classic TIMVision Box.

In addition to the new generation audio performance, another important feature proposed by the TIMVision Box Atmosphere is the voice search. Thanks to the Google Assistant, the search can be activated directly by voice even if the TV is switched off and without the need to use the remote control as a microphone. You can then choose the program to watch quickly and easily, search for your favorite content in the TimVision catalog and in those of the main Android TV apps.

Even TIMVision Box Atmosphere, as with the other box, allows you to choose from the catalog proposed by the TIM streaming platform and to receive suggestions every day on titles not to be missed, from Disney +, to Netflix, to all football and sport of Dazn And Infinity + up to thousands of movies, TV series, original productions, sporting events and all the entertainment of discovery +, Besides Prime Video, TimMusic And TimGames.

The new device also uses the mode of use of live content in Multicast, a technology that allows massive live events to be streamed, optimizing live coverage: the same content is distributed indiscriminately and simultaneously to connected users, without occupying additional dedicated network resources. In this case, the wireless technology support with Wi-Fi 6, which allows for an even more stable connection.

TIMVision Box Atmosphere, created in collaboration with Sagemcom, and allows access to all the Apps available on the Google Play Store, including YouTube, YouTube Kids, RaiPlay. The decoder has already integrated DVB-T2 to see all digital terrestrial channels, without the need to purchase a new TV or an additional dedicated device.

TIMVision Box Atmosphere: costs and availability

The new TIMVision Box Atmosphere it cannot be given on free loan, at least for now, for users who subscribe to TIMVision. In this case who only those who have already subscribed and subscribe to the TIMVision Extra Box option can have it. This allows you to have the second rental box by paying for it.

When choosing this option it will be necessary to request this new Box Atmosphere instead of the classic second box it will cost 7 per month instead of the usual 5 per month that TIM requires for a second box.