TIMvision, News of November 2021. Dr. Giordy is back

On TIMvision, TIM’s streaming platform, among the novelties in the catalog for the month of November 2021 there are films I hate summer with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo e My band plays pop, Mister Happiness while for lovers of seriousness comes the series Resident Alien, with new episodes every week, and the complete box set of the cult series arrives Battlestar Galactica. For the little ones, Doctor Giordy returns with season 2 and many new puppies as well as Yo Yoga And The Fumbles to learn while having fun.

The new films of November

Available from 29 October, I hate summer is the film with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo who return to the style of their first films, between the story of a friendship and a bittersweet reflection on the passage of time. Then comes the comedy on the platform My band plays pop with a cast that includes Christian De Sica, Diego Abatantuono and Massimo Ghini. Mark Ruffalo is instead the protagonist of Bad waters, a civil engagement film that tells the true story of a lawyer and his battle against a chemical industry. Back to TIMvision Mister Happiness, the film directed and starring Alessandro Siani, this time dealing with a romantic comedy. And for the whole family, it arrives Shaun The Sheep: Farmageddon is the new feature film in the Shaun the Sheep franchise: this time Shaun is grappling with a threat from another planet.

Resident Alien And Battlestar Galactica arrive on TIMvision

Resident Alien arrives on TIMvision, with the first two episodes available on November 4th, then every Thursday two more new episodes. The series tells of an alien who makes a crash landing on Earth, where he assumes the form of a human, Harry. Initially intent on destroying humanity, Harry will soon start asking questions. Created by Chris Sheridan, historical screenwriter and producer of the animated sit-com Family Guy, Resident Alien makes use of the production contribution of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Dark Horse Entertainment, the production company founded by the historic comic label that gave birth to the paper version of Resident Alien. Executive producer and director of the pilot is David Dobkin, already behind the camera of comedies such as 2 wedding singles, I will change my life And Eurovision Song Contest – The history of the Fire Saga, but also writer of fanta-action works such as The hunter of giants And RIPD – Policemen from beyond. In the lead role Alan Tudyk (Bouncing balls, Very pregnant, Funeral Party, Me, robot, Transformers 3, The legend of the vampire hunter), as well as voice actor for a multitude of Disney animated films (Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootropolis), while in a supporting role is Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor in the saga of Terminator).

The complete series arrives on TIMvision on November 10th Battlestar Galactica, remake of the cult science fiction series of the 70s: after the Destruction of the Twelve Colonies, the human species is reduced to a minimum. The crew of the battleship Galactica guides the survivors to the legendary thirteenth colony, known as Terra…

Cartoons and TV series for children … with the return of Dr. Giordy

On TIMvision they arrive Yo Yoga, a TV series for children to learn many Yoga exercises from home, e The Fumbles, a new animated series for learning English while having fun. In addition, the original format returns from 3 November with two new episodes a week Dr. Giordy with Chiara Giordano, a veterinarian by passion always ready to take care of many animals in her clinic surrounded by greenery. Dr. Giordy is not alone, but is assisted by her team of collaborators: Odette, an expert in animal behavior; Luca, specialized in dogs and acts; Giulia, for exotic animals and Dr. Pet, who treats unconventional animals. Also in this second season, Dr. Giordy, in collaboration with OIPA, the International Animal Protection Organization, is looking for a home for her little abandoned four-legged friends. Alongside Giordy present as always Rulof, the all-round youtuber who creates new and interesting projects in his tool shop. He is joined by new friends: Chiara, a chef for animals, Camilla, a stilyst for 4-legged friends and Laura, a surprising groomer.

The cinema directly at home with TIMvision

Available for hire on TIMvision from November:

• Fast & Furious 9: the ninth installment of the popular four-wheeled film saga, with the return of Justin Lin as director and the introduction of a new character, played by former wrestler John Cena.

• Space Jam: New Legends: the sequel to the legendary 90s cartoon. This time the basketball champion called to help the Looney Toons is LeBron James.

• Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings: The first Marvel movie starring an Asian superhero, an adventure that combines martial arts and spectacular fantasy scenes.