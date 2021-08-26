TIMVISION – the news of September 2021 – MangaForever.net

In September on TIMVISION movies come like John Wick 3, complete series such as Hannibal And Orphan Black and souls like Holly and Benji in a remastered version.

For the rental section we point out Jungle Cruise And Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission.

Right away the news in evidence in September.

TIMVISION – the films of September

John Wick 3 is the third installment of the action saga with Keanu Reeves. Killer John Wick was also abandoned by the High Table, and on his head is a $ 15 million bounty

Portrait of the young woman on fire is set in 1770 France, where a painter is commissioned to create the wedding painting of a young woman …

Almost perfect parents is a bittersweet comedy about parenting nowadays. In the cast Anna Foglietta and Pietro Calabresi.

Ailo – An adventure in the ice it is halfway between a documentary and a film: it tells the story of a reindeer cub in the first 16 months of its life. Narrator by Fabio Volo

The Informer – 3 seconds to survive is an action with Joel Kinnaman and Rosamund Pike. A former inmate must cooperate with the FBI in spite of himself

Complete series coming to TIMVISION

Coming in September on TIMVISION all seasons of Orphan Black, the cult science fiction series.

The series centers on Sarah Manning, an orphan girl who assumes the identity of a suicidal woman identical to her, later discovering that she is one of many clones out there.

The fifth season of The Good Fight continues with a new exclusive episode every Thursday!

Arrives for the first time on TIMVISION Hannibal, the TV series in 3 seasons inspired by the novels of Thomas Harris.

Mads Mikkelsen plays Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist and criminal, who is joined by a young FBI profiler. Also in the cast are Hugh Dancy and Laurence Fishburne.

TIMVISION cartoons

On TIMVISION comes a new animated series to learn English while having fun: The Fumbles!

Yo Yoga is a TV series for children to learn many Yoga exercises from home

Holly and Benji come back up TIMVISION, with all the remastered saga! The original three seasons and the series are coming Holly and Benji forever, to experience the great passion for football

The cinema arrives directly at your home with TIMVISION Videostore

Jungle Cruise is the new spectacular Disney movie!

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are the protagonists of a thrilling adventure in the heart of Africa

Emily Blunt back in At Quiet Place II, sequel to the successful film halfway between horror and science fiction. In this second chapter, Cillian Murphy also joins the cast.

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission is the James Gunn direct version of the popular DC Comics comic. In the cast Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Idris Elba

