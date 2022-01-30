TimVision TV series streaming in February 2022

The month of February 2022 on TimVision sees the arrival of a box set of a cult TV series and an incredible surprise hit with the arrival of the fourth season of Killing Eve simultaneously with the USA. One of the best TV series of the streaming platform Tim, so arrives a few hours from the United States with the last expected episodes, how will the relationship between Eve and Villanelle evolve?

TimVision the TV series in February 2022 in streaming

The catalog of TimVision Tuesday February 1st will see the arrival of the 4 seasons of Mr. Robot, Award-winning TV series starring Rami Malek as a young hacker caught in the middle of a bigger-than-himself plot that disrupts the foundations of a large corporation.

The second season of Love Life, a comedy anthology that in each season tells the story of a different protagonist through his entire sentimental journey from the first flirtation to the meeting with the person with whom to spend life. After Darby Carter played by Anna Kendrick, the protagonist of season 2 is Marcus played by William Jackson Harper. Despite having a stable marriage, Marcus is dissatisfied and sets out in search of true love.

The final chapter of Killing Eve with the fourth season released weekly. After the last tumultuous encounter on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) try to break through their obsessive bond in this latest chapter. Eve seeks revenge as Villanelle tries to enter a spiritual community to free herself from her reputation.

TimVision February 2022 children’s titles

TimVision has a large part of its catalog dedicated to the little ones and every month cartoon titles and TV series designed for the little ones are added. In February comes Milo a series for pre-school children in which the protagonist in each episode scopens a new and extraordinary profession, learns how beautiful it is to be useful to others and above all teaches every little girl and every child who can dream of becoming what she wants.

The mythical ones Looney Tunes arrive for the first time in the catalog on TimVision; do not miss the adventures of Inspector Gadget, clumsy and full of useful gadgets for every occasion.

TimVision how to see the platform

TimVision is a subscription video streaming on demand platform, which can be activated both by TIM customers and independently even without having a fixed or mobile line with the telephone operator. The only one TimVision including Discovery + and Eurosport has a cost of € 6.99 per month which can be activated directly on the site once you have registered. But the platform is also a content collection hub from other operators including DAZN and Infinity + that brings football to the TimVision Box, but Disney + and Netflix can also be activated with TimVision.